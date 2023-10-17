Counter-Strike 2 October 17 patch notes: Bomb sound update, alias changes, more
Valve deployed another Counter-Strike 2 update on October 17, this time addressing gameplay issues and bringing significant adjustments to in-game sounds. Here’s the full rundown of the latest CS2 patch notes.
Counter-Strike 2 updates continue to flood in with yet another set of minor tweaks and adjustments coming to the game with this latest patch. The game was officially released less than a month ago but has already undergone significant changes, ensuring the new-look game is at its best possible state for IEM Sydney 2023.
This latest update brings a ton of gameplay enhancements, including a surprising change to the sound for the final 10 seconds of bomb beeping. Rather than simply continuing with the standard, slower beeping sound from before the final 10 seconds, the bomb beeping sound will now gradually become faster in the final moments.
Dive in below for a detailed look at all the changes and enhancements introduced in the Counter-Strike 2 October 17 update.
Counter-Strike 2 October 17 Patch Notes
See the full patch notes for the Counter-Strike 2 October 17 update below:
Gameplay
- Command aliases now leverage subtick accuracy
Sound
- New sound for final 10 seconds of bomb beeping
- Added missing KSK agent voice
- Reduced falloff distance of knife impact and swish sounds
- Various tweaks and bug fixes around occlusion filters and footstep clarity
Misc
- Fixed missing gamestate integration data regarding flashbangs and damage stats
- Fixed a bug where a defused bomb would block the player from swapping to a gun dropped close by
- Fixed some cases where players could peek through ceilings
- Convar cl_draw_only_deathnotices now blocks match status alerts such as LAST ROUND OF FIRST HALF.
- Added a game server command sv_load_forced_client_names_file. Running tournament servers with +sv_load_forced_client_names_file namesfile.txt allows loading a key-values file where client names are enforced to be the tournament registered player names.
- Added an additional fallback path for game clients to download network configuration.
- Added a game setting cq_netgraph_problem_show_auto that allows players to enable automatic display of network connection issues in top right corner of game HUD.