Counter-Strike 2 October 17 patch notes: Bomb sound update, alias changes, more

Valve deployed another Counter-Strike 2 update on October 17, this time addressing gameplay issues and bringing significant adjustments to in-game sounds. Here’s the full rundown of the latest CS2 patch notes.

Counter-Strike 2 updates continue to flood in with yet another set of minor tweaks and adjustments coming to the game with this latest patch. The game was officially released less than a month ago but has already undergone significant changes, ensuring the new-look game is at its best possible state for IEM Sydney 2023.

This latest update brings a ton of gameplay enhancements, including a surprising change to the sound for the final 10 seconds of bomb beeping. Rather than simply continuing with the standard, slower beeping sound from before the final 10 seconds, the bomb beeping sound will now gradually become faster in the final moments.

Dive in below for a detailed look at all the changes and enhancements introduced in the Counter-Strike 2 October 17 update.

Counter-Strike 2 October 17 Patch Notes

See the full patch notes for the Counter-Strike 2 October 17 update below:

Gameplay

Command aliases now leverage subtick accuracy

Sound

New sound for final 10 seconds of bomb beeping

Added missing KSK agent voice

Reduced falloff distance of knife impact and swish sounds

Various tweaks and bug fixes around occlusion filters and footstep clarity

Misc