CSGO January 27 patch notes: Shorthanded Loser Income, Technical Timeouts, more - Dexerto

Valve’s latest update for CS:GO on January 27 has looked to balance the books after their controversial bot changes earlier in the year. They’ve implemented a Valorant-inspired bonus income for teams in a 4v5, Technical Timeouts, and more.

While Valve has been working on improving the Competitive experience for CS:GO players, their most recent changes have only made it worse. The developer faced backlash for removing bots from Competitive, making games even more uneven.

However, they’re trying to win back players with a new set of changes ⁠— once again inspired by Valorant. A new “shorthanded” income for teams down on players is being implemented, but it’s not exactly what the community was hoping for.

Finally, Competitive teams down a player will receive an extra $1000 shorthanded loser income (after exceptions are met) per round loss. This does not apply to teams who kick a player. More on that in today’s Release Notes: https://t.co/fYc12ghQHx — CS:GO (@CSGO) January 27, 2021

New “shorthanded loser income” feature compensates bot change

After the removal of bots for AFK players in CS:GO games, games swung very one-sided after a team went a man down. However, Valve are looking at balancing the books somewhat, implementing yet another Valorant feature into the game.

The new “Shorthanded Loser Income” will give teams a bonus $1,000 following a round loss after being a man-down for three or more consecutive rounds. This only applies to players who have disconnected or are AFK, and not players who are kicked.

It doesn’t entirely compensate for being a player down, but it can help teams potentially claw back a 4v5 from behind with a bit of extra cash. Unlike Valorant’s system though, there won’t be bonuses for teams winning rounds while behind.

Technical timeouts also added to Competitive

Valve are also adding an extra measure to try and even the playing field in CS:GO Competitive. If a player disconnects, an automatic two-minute Technical Timeout will be called.

This timeout can only be used once per team per game ⁠— if multiple players disconnect at different times, you won’t get multiple timeouts. It will give time for players to rejoin, but if they abandon the game, the timeout will be canceled.

A number of changes were shipped to Elysion, as well as a new sticker capsule commemorating the teams who would have qualified for the Rio Major through the 2020 RMR events.

You can find the full CS:GO January 27 patch notes below.

CS:GO January 27 patch notes

2020 RMR Stickers

Team Stickers featuring the best-performing regional teams from the 2020 Regional Major Ranking events are now available for purchase. 50% of the proceeds go to the teams who participated in the 2020 RMR.

Gameplay

In Competitive and Wingman, if your team has fewer players than the opposing team for 3 or more consecutive rounds in the half, each of your team members will receive a $1000 ‘Shorthanded Loser Income’ following a round loss. This does not apply in cases where a player was kicked.

In Competitive and Wingman, each team has one 2 minute technical timeout that will be automatically initiated the first time a teammate disconnects. The timeout will end early if the teammate abandons or reconnects to the match.

Pinging now displays the name of the pinged location. (Thanks, VasaLavTV)

Danger Zone

Added client convar to control automatic parachute behavior. Set cl_parachute_autodeploy 0 to disable automatic parachute activation.

Maps

Elysion