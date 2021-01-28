 CSGO January 27 patch notes: Shorthanded Loser Income, Technical Timeouts, more - Dexerto
CSGO January 27 patch notes: Shorthanded Loser Income, Technical Timeouts, more

Published: 28/Jan/2021 2:26

by Andrew Amos
CSGO CT
Valve

Valve’s latest update for CS:GO on January 27 has looked to balance the books after their controversial bot changes earlier in the year. They’ve implemented a Valorant-inspired bonus income for teams in a 4v5, Technical Timeouts, and more.

While Valve has been working on improving the Competitive experience for CS:GO players, their most recent changes have only made it worse. The developer faced backlash for removing bots from Competitive, making games even more uneven.

However, they’re trying to win back players with a new set of changes ⁠— once again inspired by Valorant. A new “shorthanded” income for teams down on players is being implemented, but it’s not exactly what the community was hoping for.

New “shorthanded loser income” feature compensates bot change

After the removal of bots for AFK players in CS:GO games, games swung very one-sided after a team went a man down. However, Valve are looking at balancing the books somewhat, implementing yet another Valorant feature into the game.

The new “Shorthanded Loser Income” will give teams a bonus $1,000 following a round loss after being a man-down for three or more consecutive rounds. This only applies to players who have disconnected or are AFK, and not players who are kicked.

It doesn’t entirely compensate for being a player down, but it can help teams potentially claw back a 4v5 from behind with a bit of extra cash. Unlike Valorant’s system though, there won’t be bonuses for teams winning rounds while behind.

Viper in Valorant
Riot Games
“Shorthanded Loser Income” is similar to a Valorant feature, but players still want bots to return.

Technical timeouts also added to Competitive

Valve are also adding an extra measure to try and even the playing field in CS:GO Competitive. If a player disconnects, an automatic two-minute Technical Timeout will be called.

This timeout can only be used once per team per game ⁠— if multiple players disconnect at different times, you won’t get multiple timeouts. It will give time for players to rejoin, but if they abandon the game, the timeout will be canceled.

A number of changes were shipped to Elysion, as well as a new sticker capsule commemorating the teams who would have qualified for the Rio Major through the 2020 RMR events.

You can find the full CS:GO January 27 patch notes below.

CS:GO January 27 patch notes

2020 RMR Stickers

  • Team Stickers featuring the best-performing regional teams from the 2020 Regional Major Ranking events are now available for purchase. 50% of the proceeds go to the teams who participated in the 2020 RMR.

Gameplay

  • In Competitive and Wingman, if your team has fewer players than the opposing team for 3 or more consecutive rounds in the half, each of your team members will receive a $1000 ‘Shorthanded Loser Income’ following a round loss. This does not apply in cases where a player was kicked.
  • In Competitive and Wingman, each team has one 2 minute technical timeout that will be automatically initiated the first time a teammate disconnects. The timeout will end early if the teammate abandons or reconnects to the match.
  • Pinging now displays the name of the pinged location. (Thanks, VasaLavTV)

Danger Zone

  • Added client convar to control automatic parachute behavior. Set cl_parachute_autodeploy 0 to disable automatic parachute activation.

Maps

Elysion

  • Outside
    • Fixed a boost spot near the entrance to A site.
    • Fixed a pixel walk on the door hinges (both doors).
    • Improved the clipping of the roof.
    • Grenades now bounce more predictably off the wall.
  • A site
    • Improved the clipping on the A sign.
    • Fixed a pixel walk on top of the wall.
    • Fixed a gap in the center wall on site.
    • Grenades now bounce more predictably off the A sign, Elysion sign, art on the wall, wall in connector, the wall on site and the poles connecting to the roof.
  • Main hall
    • Grenades now bounce more predictably off the art work and painting.
  • Middle
    • Fixed a boost spot where players were able to jump on top of the waterfalls.
    • Fixed a pixel walk on the lower levels of middle.
    • Fixed a pixel walk on the light fixtures (not sure how you would get up their but you cannot trust anyone).
    • Grenades now bounce of more predictable of the grey poles inserted in the wall, the wall with the waterfalls and the wall near T spawn.
  • CT spawn
    • Fixed a pixel walk on the clock (clock has been made non solid).
    • Fixed a pixel walk on the glass wall.
  • T spawn
    • Fixed a pixel walk on the clock (clock has been made non solid).
    • It is no longer possible to jump on top of the light above the desk.
  • Generally improved the clipping.
Valve bans worst CSGO coaching bug abusers from future Majors

Published: 28/Jan/2021 2:04 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 2:06

by Alan Bernal
valve csgo zoner f_1n coaching bug ban
StarLadder

Valve announced the extent of punishments to coaches who abused the CSGO bug based on the ESIC’s independent findings, with multiple people indefinitely banned from the company’s prized Major events.

After the initial findings, Valve punished teams and 37 coaches based on the initial announcement of people abusing a spectator bug that made it possible to gain unfair advantages during a live match.

This resulted in all teams found to have used the bug forfeiting their Regional Major Rankings (RMR) qualifying points, with more individual consequences being handed to the specific coaches that were using the exploit.

Now the company has followed up with more changes as a result of the coaching bug saga, with new rules for online RMR matches as well as ineligibility for those found using the bug.

Valve issue bans for CSGO coaches

While the studio is generally hands off with the CSGO scene in its entirety, they’ve given a general outline of how many Majors coaches will be ineligible based on the ESIC demerits from their full report.

“As our follow up, we have decided that coaches that exploited the camera bug will be ineligible to participate in some number of future Valve-sponsored events–that number to be determined by the extent of the abuse.”

These ‘demerits’ are based on “the frequency as well as the duration of the abuse of the Spectator Bug” decided by the ESIC and outlined in their findings.

While there are many who will be barred from a few Majors, the following have been permanently banned:

  • Alessandro ‘Apoka’ Marcucci
  • Morgan ‘B1GGY’ Madour
  • Bruno ‘bruno’ Ono (who went by ‘ellllll’)
  • Ivan ‘F_1N’ Kochugov
  • Arthur ‘prd’ Resende
  • Allan ‘Rejin’ Petersen
  • Slaava ‘Twista’ Räsänen
  • Aleksandr ‘zoneR’ Bogatyrev (who went by ‘MechanoGun’)

The ESIC is expected to make their demerit calculations public in the near future. Director of Global Strategy & Partnership at ESIC Stephen Hanna said there are “a number of ongoing appeals” and will update Valve if there are any changes.

csgo valve coaching bug ban major

Valve RMR coaching rule change

Along with the new rulings, Valve also announced a competition-wide rule change as it pertains to coaches’ participation in RMR online matches that will keep managers from being in the same room as their players.

“During online matches only players are allowed in the room and on the server. Neither coaches nor any other team staff will be allowed in the room, on the server, or to otherwise communicate with the team during an online match,” Valve said.

Due to “how commonly coaches exploited the bug, for how long it went unreported, as well as how common coach stream-sniping accusations have been” this rule will apply to all coaches regardless if they were implicated in the findings.

This is a sweeping change to come out of ESIC’s investigations and is already causing frustration among those impacted.

“I did nothing wrong and get punished the same. Honestly just heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time,” Evil Geniuses head coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado said.

“Thanks to everyone who knew about / abused this bug. Thanks to CSGO who can’t even acknowledge their own fault in all of this.”

The next premier CSGO event, the Stockholm 2021 Major, will be in late October.