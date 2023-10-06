Counter-Strike 2 October 6 patch notes: AMD fix, CS Rating changes, more

Another Counter-Strike 2 was rolled out on October 6, addressing a range of issues and bringing further enhancements to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the CS2 October 6 update and patch notes.

Since Counter-Strike 2 was released on September 27, players have been encountering all kinds of unexpected quirks and issues. However, Valve is committed to pushing out constant updates and fixes for Counter-Strike 2 players, ensuring an improved experience over time.

The October 6 update features everything from graphics tweaks and map adjustments to crucial and much-requested bug fixes. One of the most “broken” features on launch has now been resolved, as surrender votes require a majority to pass. Kicked players will no longer receive the maximum penalty after being booted from the game. And importantly for AMD users, shader compilation problems can now be resolved with a driver update.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything that’s included in the Counter-Strike 2 October 6 update and patch notes.

Counter-Strike 2 October 6 Patch Notes

Graphics

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fixed a case where water would appear black in screenshots and video capture

For AMD GPU users, shader compilation hitches can now be fixed with a driver update

Animation

Fixed a case where the grenade throw animation would be canceled by holding the inspect key

Adjusted M4A4 and M4A1-S draw animation to start from out-of-frame

Minor animation system performance optimizations

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Nuke, Vertigo, Anubis, and Overpass

Misc