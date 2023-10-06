Counter-Strike 2 October 6 patch notes: AMD fix, CS Rating changes, more
Another Counter-Strike 2 was rolled out on October 6, addressing a range of issues and bringing further enhancements to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the CS2 October 6 update and patch notes.
Since Counter-Strike 2 was released on September 27, players have been encountering all kinds of unexpected quirks and issues. However, Valve is committed to pushing out constant updates and fixes for Counter-Strike 2 players, ensuring an improved experience over time.
The October 6 update features everything from graphics tweaks and map adjustments to crucial and much-requested bug fixes. One of the most “broken” features on launch has now been resolved, as surrender votes require a majority to pass. Kicked players will no longer receive the maximum penalty after being booted from the game. And importantly for AMD users, shader compilation problems can now be resolved with a driver update.
Here’s everything that’s included in the Counter-Strike 2 October 6 update and patch notes.
Counter-Strike 2 October 6 Patch Notes
Graphics
- Fixed a case where water would appear black in screenshots and video capture
- For AMD GPU users, shader compilation hitches can now be fixed with a driver update
Animation
- Fixed a case where the grenade throw animation would be canceled by holding the inspect key
- Adjusted M4A4 and M4A1-S draw animation to start from out-of-frame
- Minor animation system performance optimizations
Maps
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Nuke, Vertigo, Anubis, and Overpass
Misc
- All surrender votes now require a majority to pass
- Fixed an exploit where players could spam chat during the Premier draft phase
- Fixed a bug where kicked players were receiving the maximum CS Rating penalty. Kicked players will now receive CS Rating based on the final outcome of the match instead
- Fixed a bug where the first character at the beginning of the terrorist team intro wouldn’t render
Configured SDL to prefer X11 over Wayland on Linux
- Paris 2023 items are no longer for sale