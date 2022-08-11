CSGO: Best smoke spots on Dust 2 and lineups 

The previous revamp and slight alteration of CS:GO’s Dust 2 has left players trying to find the best smoke spots all over again. Here are some well worth learning and using in your matches.

For the most part, CS:GO’s legendary map Dust 2 remains the same. The layout is nostalgic and easy to grasp and, aside from a few removals of objects and changes to elevation, very little has changed. However, those alterations have meant a few new smoke spots in Dust 2 have appeared.

Thankfully, some of the best smoke spots in Dust 2 have remained the same. But for some players, the old tricks don’t quite cut it anymore. Either way, these are some of the best smoke spots in Dust 2 for you and your team to stealth through the map unnoticed.

Best Dust2 CT smoke spots

While each grenade will take practice and a good aim, the right throw and the right spot can change the tide of the game. It’s well worth having them under your belt when required.

Protection to cross to B

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Aim carefully and practice your running throws.

Protection to get across mid to B is vital to any CT round. It’s one of the deadlier places in all CS:GO due to the long sightline, so this can be a great smoke spot if you want to nullifying the T AWP.

You’ll need to head over to the outside of mid for this smoke spot so be careful. It’s also worth letting your teammates in on your plan or you won’t have anyone to back you up.

Here’s how to get that smoke spot:

Head to Top Box at your spawn Aim the crosshairs at the right of the archway in front of you Take a few steps forward and do a running throw

Mid Cross

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Cover yourself from Mid and Catwalk with a well-placed smoke.

While it may not be as popular as it used to be, the mid cross smoke from CT spawn is still a great smoke spot to try out.

It doesn’t have the same effect as it used to due to the update but it’s still useful for blocking mid or the catwalk.

Here’s how to do it:

Look through the doors to mid by xBox

Left click throw through the doors to land just in front of them

Split push from Counter Terrorist Spawn

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Throw between these crosshairs to obscure A Long and A Short.

There are so many great smoke spots in Dust 2 but this one has to be one of the most effective for any objective players and communicators. It requires an understanding from the whole team and careful planning but when executed correctly you’ll dominate the field.

Essentially, you can throw this smoke from your spawn entrance that leads to the A Site. The smoke will cover enough to obscure the entry to A Long and A Short meaning you can split push.

Here’s how to achieve it:

Head to the cross patterns just left of A Long Look up and aim the smoke to just above the left corner of the antenna Left click throw

Blocking mid

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Throw when you’re at the highest point in the jump for this to succeed.

Blocking the middle of the map can have multiple benefits for the Counter-Terrorists. It enables them to push A or B at will, especially with a smoke shot like this one.

If you go from A Long and throw the smoke grenade towards the B Site then it will end up obscuring both the Counter Terrorist’s spawn, mid in general and the A Cross which in turn helps you push for B.

Here’s how to get that perfect throw.

Head to A Long and find the blue barrel by the door Look towards the streetlamp to your left and line up the crosshair to the shadow of the pole Jump Throw for maximum height

Obscuring B from Upper Tunnels

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Aim well and block off B from incoming fire.

Obscuring B is a surefire way to get the upper hand when looking for kills. The only issue is the fact that B itself is a relatively open area and is often a deadly place to hang around in.

Throwing a well-placed smoke, however, gives you a considerable advantage over the Terrorists.

Here’s how to do it:

Head to the Upper Tunnels Look for the red B sign Line your crosshairs up to the right-hand dot, as seen in the image Left Click throw

Best Dust2 Terrorist smoke spots

A well-placed smoke is vital for a Terrorist. It can be the difference between success and failure, so make sure you get it in the right spot.

CT spawn

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Block off views from spawn to hinder the Counter-Terrorists.

Pushing an enemy’s spawn is a simple yet effective way to either get some kills or guarantee that no one will spawn near you.

Using a smoke spot like this will enable you to protect yourself on a push to A Long or Site, or if you just want to take some land away from the Counter-Terrorists.

Here’s how to do it:

Head to Counter Terrorist Spawn Stand in between the Hotel Aurore sign and the opposite wall Throw grenade using left click down the path near the entry

Smoke at A plant site

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Protect your bomb with a well-placed smoke grenade.

When trying to plant the bomb there is nothing worse than doing it in the open air. Many players have succumbed to a lack of protection at the bomb plant site. Having a smoke near there can be a gamechanger.

You want to throw the smoke as close to bomb plant as you can but far enough away that you can still protect yourself if a Counter Terrorist runs through. You will need other players keeping an eye out for the enemy despite the smoke.

Here’s how to get that perfect smoke:

Get as close to the bomb site as possible T hrow the smoke using right click to block the pathway

Block off A Long

Valve Corporation, Hidden Path Entertainment Jump and throw to block the Counter Terrorist from dominating A Long.

A Long is usually one of the first places people head to at the start of a game. This makes it both dangerous and useful if you’re looking to get a few kills.

You can get the upper hand in that scenario will a well-placed and well-timed smoke, especially if you’re with the Terrorists.

Here’s how to slow down CTs in A Long:

Head to long doors Look to the ceiling and line your crosshairs up with the bottom of the left pillar as seen in the image Jump and left-click throw

Hidden Terrorists from A Short

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment / Steam Throw just to the right to smoke A Short without being seen.

Given the traditional Terrorist spawn, A site is often the plan of attack unless it’s a B rush round. The best way to get there is to split down A Short, which is usually less dangerous than long – but can still be deadly.

If you throw a smoke towards A Short before your team pushes, then they’ll be blocked from the sight of any Counter-Terrorists. It’s a simple play but one that can be the difference between that vital first objective.

Here’s how to land that smoke.

Head to the xBox and line up with the rope on your left From there look straight up at the tower above you and line the grenade up to the right of it Left click Throw

An xBox classic

Valve Corporation / Hidden Path Entertainment Stop the Counter-Terrorists in their tracks with this smoke.

While perhaps not necessarily relevant to the console, the xBox on Dust2 refers to the famous set of boxes seen in the above smoke spot. And using these boxes as a Terrorist can set you at a fantastic advantage.

The Terrorist spawn is useful in many ways but can be quickly compromised if the Counter-Terrorists are quick and skilled enough. This is why it’s vital to smoke the areas they’ll likely be coming from, or get an angle on you from.

Throw the smoke like this if you want easy access to A Short.

Stand as far away as you can from the catwalk

Right click Throw when the team are ready to cross and before the CTs get to position

