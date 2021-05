How to watch cs_summit 8: stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto

Cs_summit 8 is the first leg of North America’s road to the Stockholm Major in 2021. The region’s best CS:GO teams will duke it out for pole position, priming themselves for a spot at the prestigious event. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.

Eight teams will be taking part with $50,000 on the line

North America’s path to the major starts with cs_summit 8

FURIA and Team Liquid expected favorites

Eight of North America’s best teams will be fighting for $50,000 and plenty of Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points in cs_summit 8.

The qualifier runs directly into the Stockholm Major, set to be CS:GO’s first Major since the pandemic hit.

cs_summit 8: Stream

cs_summit 8 will be streamed on the Beyond The Summit Twitch channel, which you can find embedded below.

Advertisement

 

cs_summit 8: Schedule & results

cs_summit 8: Group Stage

Day 1: Thursday, May 20

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Opening Match TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Group B Opening Match TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 2: Friday, May 21

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Opening Match TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Group B Opening Match TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3: Saturday, May 22

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Winners Match TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Group B Winners Match TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4: Sunday, May 23

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Group B Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 5: Monday, May 24

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Decider Match TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Group B Decider Match TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

cs_summit 8: Playoffs

Day 6: Wednesday, May 26

Group Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 7: Thursday, May 27

Group Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 8: Friday, May 28

Group Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 9: Saturday, May 29

Group Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM 5th Place Decider TBD vs TBD 5:30PM 8:30PM 12:30AM

Day 10: Sunday, May 30

Group Match PT ET GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 9:30PM

cs_summit 8: Teams

Eight teams will be taking part in cs_summit 8. Four were invited after their previous RMR performances in 2020: Evil Geniuses, EXTREMUM (ex-100 Thieves), FURIA, Team Liquid.

Read More: How to watch Flashpoint Season 3

The other four will make it through Closed Qualifiers, which wraps up on May 18. You can find the full list down below.