Team Liquid round out CS2 roster rebuild with Twistzz and cadiaN

Team Liquid have announced the final addition to its CS2 roster as it rebuilds its roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Team Liquid have completed its roster rebuild by adding Felipe ‘skullz’ Medeiros and two blockbuster signings in Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken and Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller.

The new signings will join the newly added head coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado as the mixed nationality lineup will look to improve on a lackluster 2023 campaign.

Team Liquid did not walk away with any trophies in 2022. The team placed in the top four at IEM Katowice and the BLAST Premier Spring America Showdown and earned a second-place spot at the Fall version of the BLAST event. The team qualified for the BLAST Paris Major and finished in the top eight.

With this new roster, Team Liquid is hoping to fight for trophies based on the new additions.

Team Liquid builds a star-studded CS2 lineup for 2024

Arguably the biggest signing for this new-look Liquid squad is Twistzz. The Canadian left Liquid in 2021 to join FaZe Clan and was a big part of their incredible run of form over the past two years.

With FaZe, Twistzz won eight S-tier events including the PGL Antwerp Major, three IEM tournaments, and two ESL Pro League seasons.

The next biggest addition for Team Liquid is the Danish IGL cadiaN. With Heroic, the veteran IGL has racked up numerous trophies, the most recent being the BLAST Premier Spring Final. The player was supposedly forced out of the Heroic lineup and is looking for a fresh start with the North American organization.

Fans will see this new roster in action as the CS2 competitive season starts back up in 2024. The team has no upcoming events at the time of writing.

Team Liquid’s roster now includes the following: