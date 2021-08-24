Craziest Streaks In CSGO History

Taking home the win in a competitive series of CSGO is impressive in itself, but maintaining a long streak of victories is something only the best teams can accomplish.

In CSGO’s long and historied competitive scene there have been countless unforgettable and impressive moments, but nothing is remembered more than an incredible streak of victories or achievements.

Whether it’s NIP’s 87 map win streak or Fnatic’s eight LAN trophies in a row. join us as we count down the top five greatest streaks in CSGO history.

