Behind Coldzera’s ICONIC jumping AWP | CLIP IT!

As far as historic CS:GO plays go, Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David’s jumping AWP on Mirage against Liquid is up there as one of the greats. With the Brazilian’s back against the wall, he pulled out a miracle that lives on in history.

Luminosity were just one round away from dropping Map 1 of their do-or-die semifinal against Liquid at the MLG Columbus 2016 Major.

Liquid were destined to fly the flag for the Americans if they could just push through this Brazilian dark horse, but Coldzera had something to say about it with a play worthy of a graffiti.

Discover More: Gla1ve was too distracted! | Richard Lewis Reacts

