CSGO pro fnx accused of leaking private video of Twitch streamer without consent - Dexerto

Professional CS:GO player Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau has been accused by Twitch streamer and esports host Renata ‘Elfa’ Schozen of sharing private videos of them together without her permission. He allegedly shared them in a WhatsApp group.

On January 5, Schozen explained that she and fnx had started a physical relationship in 2019. During the relationship, fnx recorded an intimate video of them together, which Schozen alleges he later sent to WhatsApp group without her consent.

Schozen explains that she was made aware of the incident from three separate people, explaining that regardless of whether the video was made with consent, distributing it publicly was not.

Alongside a screenshot of the video in question, the streamer shared a conversation with fnx via Instagram.

Depois de ler tantas coisas aqui, me sinto na obrigação de fazer isso. ⚠️ EXPOSED – CS:GO:"Rei Delas", rs. pic.twitter.com/WLAQleg1xX — 𝑆𝑐𝘩𝑜̈𝑧𝑒𝑛 (@renataschozen) January 5, 2021

“I am not afraid, I have countless witnesses who prove what I say,” Schozen said in a follow-up tweet. “He may even delete the video and retaliate in some way, but this will not be in vain, I want justice for me and for all the others, I know that I’m not alone.”

Schozen also posted a video, which sounds like fnx talking. In the video he says (via translation): “A girl sent me a message saying that one of you, not sure if it were the CS guys or Titan, who was in the group, can’t remember if I’ve sent anything… saying that one of you sent a video of mine having sex with some girl. I’m gonna meet her this week and she’s gonna tell me who did it. I’m asking you guys to tell the truth about what happened, otherwise it’s gonna get worse later.”

Não consigo upar o vídeo por algum bug do twitter. mas enfim, por que será que ele tava tão preocupado com isso? ou eu tô mesmo inventando pra ganhar “fama” com algo tão sério?https://t.co/33wUi4NpNa — 𝑆𝑐𝘩𝑜̈𝑧𝑒𝑛 (@renataschozen) January 6, 2021

Schozen is also a lawyer, and has said “I have a copy of the video, I have more than one eyewitness to prove it;” I am a lawyer and I know the consequences of untrue information in a judicial process.”

tenho print do vídeo, tenho mais de uma testemunha ocular p provar isso; tenho um audio DELE cobrando os amigos da responsabilidade de algo dele ter vazado;

sou jurista e sei das consequências de informações inverídicas num processo judicial; + quem tá certo são os juízes da net — 𝑆𝑐𝘩𝑜̈𝑧𝑒𝑛 (@renataschozen) January 6, 2021

Fnx currently plays for Imperial Esports. He has previously represented MiBR, Immortals, SK Gaming, and Luminosity. He also had a short stint on 100 Thieves, before the organization temporarily left CS:GO.

The accusations come following a series of other allegations in the Brazilian esports scene, relating also to League of Legends and Rainbow 6 players.

Brazilian CS:GO streamer Gaules said of the controversy, “I wanted to tell the victims that you shouldn’t justify anything and that you shouldn’t feel guilty or wrong for something that happened either! To abusers [I hope] justice is done! I hope that one day women can feel safe!”

Queria dizer as vítimas que vcs não devem justificar nada e que também não devem se sentir culpadas ou erradas por algo que aconteceu! Aos abusadores que a justiça seja feita! Espero que um dia as mulheres possam se sentir seguras! — Gaules (@Gaules) January 5, 2021

In 2020, esports had a widescale ‘Me Too’ movement, that lasted a number of months, as community members came forward with stories of abuse.