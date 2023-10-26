s1mple reportedly replaced on NAVI CS2 team by young AWPer amid residency issues

NAVI is reportedly set to sign a replacement for Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyljev as the player is taking a break amid residency issues and change to CS2.

NAVI star s1mple has revealed that he is taking a break from esports competition. The player cited needing to fix his documents, but also said he would be interested in seeing offers from other teams to play as a rifler.

His announcement comes on the heels of news that NAVI is set to sign a replacement for the sniper. The Ukrainian pro was not able to attend IEM Sydney this past month due to issues around his European residency papers. NAVI’s coach, Andrij ‘B1ad3’ Ghorodensjkyj, filled in for s1mple at the event.

s1mple has also shown some discomfort with the new Valve title and has not seemed to click with CS2’s new mechanics.

“So what’s next, time to take break as I wanted but that’s only half of story. Need to fix documents and take care of other people in my life,” the star player said.

s1mple to take a break from CS2 competition

NAVI are signing Sprout sniper Ihor ‘w0nderful’ Zhdanov to replace s1mple for the time being, according to HLTV. Because of his absence from IEM Sydney, and NAVI’s exploration of a replacement, some have linked s1mple with a move to other top teams.

However, s1mple has denied those rumors in his post, but he did say he was interested in seeing what was out there.

“It but would be interesting to see offers, maybe on rifle since AWP a bit not impactful in new game,” he said.

The star still has two years left on his contract with NAVI, however, with CS2’s release, teams seem more willing to bet on younger players than rely on CS:GO veterans. Team Vitality made a change with that in mind earlier this year by benching CS:GO veteran Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen in favor of the 20-year-old Shahar ‘flameZ’ Shushan.

NAVI’s roster isn’t the only one in turmoil. Between Heroic’s roster drama dumpster fire and star players like Twistzz rumored to be swapping teams, there’s no telling what roster moves will happen next.