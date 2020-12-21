 Can FalleN save Team Liquid? Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Global Challenge - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Can FalleN save Team Liquid? Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Global Challenge

Published: 21/Dec/2020 18:30 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 12:15

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Twistzz and Fallen in CSGO Team Liquid

Share

IEM Team Liquid
With a huge share of $500,000 on the line for the winner of IEM’s Global Challenge, the Grand Final proved a huge victory for Astralis against Team Liquid.

Richard Lewis is back reacting to the Grand Final of IEM’s Global Challenge. Despite being the Grand Slam matchup that everyone had hoped for, Astralis swept Team Liquid aside to claim the lion’s share prize pot.

Immediately after his loss, Liquid’s Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced his departure from the squad, teasing towards a future in Europe. Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo is an early front-runner as the Canadian’s replacement, but is he the right man for the job?

Astralis absolutely destroyed Team Liquid with a staggering 3-0 win in a best of 5, something that’s by no means a surprise. Team Liquid’s recent performance meant that this wasn’t even an event they were even really supposed to be in. With a once number 1 team in the world, though, this is a stark contrast to yesteryear. Perhaps Twistzz’s mutual departure will help the team get back on track.

With the rumors of FalleN joining in his stead, this AWPer and in-game leader could turn things around for the adrift team. While FalleN himself hasn’t had the greatest record of late, either, his double whammy of AWPer and leader is not something that’s found together in one player often.

Going forward, whatever happens next will be the last chance for the Team to reclaim their throne once more.

CS:GO

Jkaem reportedly set to relink with ex-100 Thieves teammates at Extremum

Published: 22/Dec/2020 4:49 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 4:56

by Isaac McIntyre
Jkaem plays for 100 Thieves at ESL.
ESL

Share

100 Thieves

Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad is reportedly eyeing a reunion with his former 100 Thieves teammates AZR, Liazz, and Gratisfaction, as the Oceanic CSGO core prepares to ink a team deal with Russian org Extremum.

The Norwegian veteran has been playing for Apeks since leaving 100 Thieves, but has reportedly been eager to re-link with his former teammates.

The team, including its Oceanic core, was cut loose in November, after joining 100 Thieves from Renegades in late 2019. Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s esports organization made the call to depart CSGO again after just eight months across 2020, leaving the squad orgless.

Many expected the 100 Thieves roster to go their separate ways following the split. Jkaem returned to Norway, while Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas has been heavily linked with a move to Gen.G.

Four of the five roster members may be relinking at Extremum, however, according to new reports from DBLTap. Only Justin “jks” Savage, who joined Complexity, will not be rejoining the squad under the Russian org’s fledgling banner.

ESL
jkaem and his Oceanic teammates spent a year playing for 100 Thieves.

The lineup’s Oceanic core and jkaem have played together with multiple organizations over the past two years. Renegades was their first home, with Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai  and Liazz joining from Grayhound Gaming and ORDER respectively in late 2018.

The squad then made back-to-back Major finals in 2019, finishing 5th-8th in Katowice before an even loftier 3rd-4th finish ⁠— and a $70k payday ⁠— in Berlin six months later.

100 Thieves scooped up the OCE team soon after, and recorded a seventh-place run at the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals. Those same results couldn’t be replicated in the online era, however, with third at DreamHack their best finish.

The team has been together since their Renegades days.
StarLadder
The team has been together since their early Renegades days in 2018.

If the rumors prove true, this pickup will be a big win for Extremum. Little is known about the Russian org, which is helmed by business development manager Emir Udvincic.

The roster is expected to compete in Europe starting from 2021. If all three OCE stars and jkaem join the lineup, they will need just one more player to round out the team ⁠— possibly a Russian player to keep with the organization’s eastern roots.

Extremum is currently active in Dota 2 esports with a Baltic roster.