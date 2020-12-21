Can FalleN save Team Liquid? Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Global Challenge - Dexerto

With a huge share of $500,000 on the line for the winner of IEM’s Global Challenge, the Grand Final proved a huge victory for Astralis against Team Liquid.

Richard Lewis is back reacting to the Grand Final of IEM’s Global Challenge. Despite being the Grand Slam matchup that everyone had hoped for, Astralis swept Team Liquid aside to claim the lion’s share prize pot.

Immediately after his loss, Liquid’s Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced his departure from the squad, teasing towards a future in Europe. Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo is an early front-runner as the Canadian’s replacement, but is he the right man for the job?

Astralis absolutely destroyed Team Liquid with a staggering 3-0 win in a best of 5, something that’s by no means a surprise. Team Liquid’s recent performance meant that this wasn’t even an event they were even really supposed to be in. With a once number 1 team in the world, though, this is a stark contrast to yesteryear. Perhaps Twistzz’s mutual departure will help the team get back on track.

With the rumors of FalleN joining in his stead, this AWPer and in-game leader could turn things around for the adrift team. While FalleN himself hasn’t had the greatest record of late, either, his double whammy of AWPer and leader is not something that’s found together in one player often.

Going forward, whatever happens next will be the last chance for the Team to reclaim their throne once more.