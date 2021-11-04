CadiaN: “Holy !?%$ my team is so clutch!” | PGL Stockholm CSGO Major

The PGL Stockholm CSGO Major got off to an explosive start with CadiaN leading his Heroic side over Virtus.Pro in a three-game set.

CadiaN is impressed by his group’s form as the pseudo-home team in Sweden’s Avicii Arena had Danish fans erupting from their consecutive clutches against VP.

The LAN environment gave Heroic that edge it needed to shut down their opponents. As good as Heroic are, CadiaN knows the competition will only get better from here and expects even better performances from his team as they move on in the PGL Major playoffs.

Discover more: Pop Flash: Only ONE TEAM CAN STOP NAVI! PGL Stockholm CSGO Major Preview