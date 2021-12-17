Boombl4: “s1mple Showed He Can STILL Beat NiKo!” BLAST CSGO Interview

NAVI are on the warpath through the BLAST Premier CSGO World Final lower bracket after their shock loss to Team Liquid. Boombl4 joined Dexerto after their victory over G2 to talk about the win and more.

S1mple, Electronic, b1t, boombl4, and Perfecto took down NiKo and G2 Esports to survive and progress to the next round at the BLAST Premier World Final.

Boombl4 spoke to Dexerto about the s1mple versus NiKo debate, how they’re hoping to get revenge on Liquid, and more.

