Vitality veteran makes CSGO history with BLAST Paris Major qualification

Danish veteran Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen has etched his name into CS:GO’s history books after Vitality booked a spot at the BLAST Paris Major.

As Vitality beat BIG 2-1 in the European RMR B tournament to qualify for the Paris event, dupreeh kept his perfect record of Major appearances intact and became the only player to qualify for all 19 CS:GO Majors.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major will be the final Valve-sponsored tournament to be played in CS:GO. The ensuing Majors will be played in Counter-Strike 2 (which will be released sometime in the summer), starting with PGL Major Copenhagen in 2024.

“It feels special, I’m not going to deny it,” he said after the match. “Making it to all 19 is pretty unique and something no one can ever recreate. The game is complete, now I can uninstall [laughs].”

In addition to being the player with the most CS:GO Major appearances, dupreeh is also part of the exclusive club of players who have won four Major crowns, alongside his former Astralis teammates Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth and Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander.

In October 2022, dupreeh became the first player to exceed $2 million in tournament winnings. According to the most recent estimate, he has won $2,044,164.40 in prize money since he began his CS:GO career, in 2012.

CS:GO players with most Major appearances:

Number of Major appearances Players 19 dupreeh 17 Xyp9x, shox, apEX 16 dev1ce, olofmeister, karrigan, KRIMZ 15 rain, Zeus

