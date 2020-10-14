What 100 Thieves’ exit means for CSGO | Richard Lewis - Dexerto

Following 100 Thieves’ latest announcement, which revealed that they will be parting ways with their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster and exiting the popular FPS esport, Richard Lewis has delved into CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s motive behind cutting ties with the Australian line-up and also discussed the North American CS:GO exodus.

The rise of Riot’s tactical shooter, Valorant, in recent months has already had a significant impact on CS:GO’s competitive scene with plenty of organizations and players jumping ship to the rival title, particularly in North America.

100 Thieves is the latest organization that is seeming to favor Valorant, announcing that they would be releasing their Australian CS:GO lineup after IEM New York, and will be focusing on rounding out their roster for Riot’s new esport.

In this video, Richard Lewis breaks down the latest 100 Thieves roster shuffle and what their departure means for CS:GO, with all of the premier tournament organizers and leagues now moving to Europe, as the North American scene continues to dwindle.