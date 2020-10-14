 What 100 Thieves’ exit means for CSGO | Richard Lewis - Dexerto
CS:GO

What 100 Thieves’ exit means for CSGO | Richard Lewis

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:39

by Daniel Cleary

Following 100 Thieves’ latest announcement, which revealed that they will be parting ways with their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster and exiting the popular FPS esport, Richard Lewis has delved into CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s motive behind cutting ties with the Australian line-up and also discussed the North American CS:GO exodus.

The rise of Riot’s tactical shooter, Valorant, in recent months has already had a significant impact on CS:GO’s competitive scene with plenty of organizations and players jumping ship to the rival title, particularly in North America.

100 Thieves is the latest organization that is seeming to favor Valorant, announcing that they would be releasing their Australian CS:GO lineup after IEM New York, and will be focusing on rounding out their roster for Riot’s new esport.

In this video, Richard Lewis breaks down the latest 100 Thieves roster shuffle and what their departure means for CS:GO, with all of the premier tournament organizers and leagues now moving to Europe, as the North American scene continues to dwindle.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:54

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. There are plenty of gaming products on offer, but they’re flying off the digital shelves incredibly fast. There are big discounts on AAA games, super-fast SSD’s for your PC build, and great deals on mice, keyboards and headsets.

Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.