BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Schedule, teams & how to watch

Top-tier CS:GO is back with the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, taking place in Copenhagen. Here you can find everything you need to know about the event, including the teams, the tournament schedule, and all the latest scores.

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will mark the beginning of the CS:GO season (at the highest level, at least), picking up where the 2022 World Final left off. BLAST’s 12 partner teams have gathered in a studio setting for a ten-day event, with almost $180,000 and six spots at the Spring Final on the line.

The tournament will feature a brand-new format, featuring only best-of-three matches and two stages, and will serve as an appetizer before the first major event with a crowd of 2023, IEM Katowice.

Article continues after ad

Astralis dev1ce is set to play his first LAN since returning to Astralis

A handful of rosters will be making their first appearance at this event after the off-season. A lot of eyes will be on the new Astralis lineup as Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz will make his first LAN appearance in over a year. The event will also mark Danyyl ‘headtr1ck’ Valitov’s debut for NIP, and Jerric ‘⁠wiz’ Jiang’s debut for Evil Geniuses.

Here are all the details you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023, including the schedule, lineups, results, and prize money.

Contents

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Stream

The tournament will be streamed live on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Article continues after ad

Fans will also be able to follow the tournament on BLAST.tv, a viewing platform launched last year. It was developed to improve the fans’ viewing experience through a range of “innovative features”, including live stats, interactive timelines, and polls.

If you’ve missed a match, you can catch up on the action with BLAST’s VOD section.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Schedule & results

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will begin with a double-elimination group stage, with the 12 teams split into three groups of four teams. The group winners advance to the Spring Final, while the remaining teams are seeded into the next stage.

The Play-In stage consists of three single-elimination gauntlets, each featuring a group runner-up, a third-placed side, and a bottom-placed side. The gauntlet winners will book spots in the Spring Final, while the other two teams will go to the Showdown tournament.

Article continues after ad

Group Stage (January 19-26)

Day 1: January 19

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Heroic vs EG 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group A Vitality vs Astralis 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 2: January 20

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B FaZe vs Complexity 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Group B Liquid vs OG 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group C G2 vs BIG 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 3: January 21

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B NAVI vs NIP 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Group A U. Final TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group A L. Final TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 4: January 22

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B U. Final TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group B L. Final TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 5: January 23

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group C U. Final TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group C L. Final TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 6: January 24

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Cons. TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group B Cons. TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 7: January 25

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group C Cons. TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group A Final TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 8: January 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B Final TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Group C Final TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Play-In Stage (January 27-29)

Day 1: January 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round 1 TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 2: January 28

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round 1 TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Day 3: January 29

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round 2 TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Teams & players

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will feature the 12 teams with which BLAST has partnered for its event circuit. Three of the participating teams have undergone roster changes since their last appearance at a LAN event, with Astralis being the only one to swap more than one player as they picked up superstar Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz (who has already featured for the team in online tournaments) and rookie Christian ‘Buzz’ Andersen.

João Ferreira/PGL headtr1ck is about to make his NIP debut

Danyyl ‘headtr1ck’ Valitov will make his first appearance for NIP after leaving NAVI. The Swedish team hopes that the Ukrainian will help solve their chronic problems in the AWP role despite his lack of experience at the highest level. And Jerric ‘wiz’ Jiang will make his debut for Evil Geniuses’ main team, stepping into Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov’ shoes on the North American side.

Article continues after ad

On January 18, FaZe announced that Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard will miss the tournament due to the birth of his child. The team has not yet announced a replacement.

Team Region Players NAVI Europe s1mple, b1t, electroNic, Perfecto, nipl FaZe Europe karrigan, ropz, broky, Twistzz, TBD Team Liquid Americas EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, YEKINDAR Heroic Europe cadiaN, sjuush, TeSes, stavn, jabbi OG Europe nexa, F1KU, degster, NEOFRAG, flameZ G2 Esports Europe NiKo, m0NESY, huNter-, jks, HooXi Vitality Europe ZywOo, apEX, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx Astralis Europe blameF, gla1ve, Xyp9x, dev1ce, Buzz Complexity Americas floppy, JT, Grim, hallzerk, FaNg Evil Geniuses Americas Brehze, autimatic, HexT, neaLaN, wiz NIP Europe REZ, Aleksib, headtr1ck, Brollan, hampus BIG Europe tabseN, faveN, Krimbo, syrsoN, k1to

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Final standings

Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.