CSGO team stunned as emergency alarm goes off mid-match

CSGO pro team Party Astronauts were shocked by the US emergency alert test right in the middle of a round at BLAST Premier’s Fall Showdown.

BLAST’s Premier’s Fall Showdown tournament returned for another year on October 4 as teams try again to claim the final qualification spots for the Fall Finals main event.

Despite Counter-Strike 2 being released, BLAST announced that teams would be competing on CS:GO in order for teams to first settle in with the newly released sequel.

However, for the teams that qualify for the Fall Finals, which takes place between November 22-26, they will compete on CS2.

As the first-round matchups kicked off for the 16 invited teams, a team from the NA side of the bracket was shown being interrupted mid-match by the US emergency alarm.

CSGO pro players alarmed by US emergency alert mid-game

American CSGO team Party Astronauts were shown in a replay during the main BLAST Premier broadcast reacting to the emergency alarm ringing off during the round.

In the clip, BEN1337 can be heard saying: “Hold on I got the warning, what the f*ck,” as the sound rang out repeatedly, “I do too,” another added.

They went on to win the round among the chaos: “Bro that threw my whole vibe off,” one said, as they laughed off the strange goings on.

After going up 11-2 for the map, they ended up winning their match against Imperial 2-0 and progressing in the tournament.

The nationwide emergency alert test was a scheduled alert on October 4, that was sent to all phones in the US with a brief warning message and a loud alarm sound that rang off for 60 seconds.

“It was well known this was going to happen at the time it happened, leave the phone outside the room, it’s not like you need it for CS,” one fan commented on the clip.

“Damn, that’s some bad luck for Party Astronauts. Can’t imagine trying to clutch with an emergency alert blaring in your ear. RIP their game,” another added.

CS:GO fans can catch all the action for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown live from October 4-8.