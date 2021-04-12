BLAST Premier now viewable in 157 territories following new deals - Dexerto

Top-tier Counter-Strike: Global Offensive circuit BLAST Premier is now available to watch in 157 territories following eight new broadcast deals.

Danish company BLAST run a year-long event series that includes many of the world’s top teams, such as Astralis, Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports.

As the competition grows, so too does its availability for viewers. Following a batch of new media rights deals, BLAST Premier is now available across 157 territories in 18 different languages.

The newly-announced deals include local broadcasters in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Iceland, Canada, Kosovo, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and the Caribbean.

BLAST claims that these new partnerships take their roster of media partners to over 35 members and follow a period of viewership growth for their events.

BLAST are early in their 2021 season with only one event under their belts. Their next CS:GO competition is the Spring Showdown, which will lead directly into the Spring Final. The Fall season of the 2021 campaign will follow, culminating in the World Final across December 14-19.

Media rights deals are one of the main sources of income for many sports, including football, but are not yet at the same level in esports. With ESL, Riot Games, and BLAST leading the way in the industry, this is a promising sign for tournament operators and production companies.

“We are thrilled to see so many new partners join the BLAST network of leading TV and online channels,” said Alexander Lewin, BLAST’s VP of Distribution and Programming.

“These deals will offer even more fans the opportunity to tune in to watch BLAST Premier from around the world, which is now accessible in over 150 territories and 18 languages. We expect to continue our path of expansion during an exciting period of viewership growth at BLAST Premier and in esports.”