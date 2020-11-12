 Riot Games shopping English streaming rights to League of Legends esports - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Riot Games shopping English streaming rights to League of Legends esports

Published: 12/Nov/2020 14:38 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 14:39

by Adam Fitch
League of Legends Esports English Broadcast Rights Deal
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games’ League of Legends competitive matches in the English language are soon likely to be streamed exclusively on a single platform, the developers have confirmed.

Broadcast deals, which see platforms and networks buy the rights to show select programs and events, are the main source of revenue in many sports but this has not translated to esports just yet. However, prospective deals like this from Riot may change that.

After speculation around potential details surfaced a few weeks ago the company has now confirmed it to reporter Adam Stern, saying: “We are evaluating a number of options for our various rights packages.”

Travis Gafford has reported that a potential deal would include all of League of Legends esports in the English language, not just Western events like the North American LCS and European LEC.

League of Legends Worlds 2020 Viewership
Yicun Liu/Riot Games
The 2020 World Championship was the most-viewed League of Legends event to date.

While a monetary value has not been reported at this time, which makes sense considering it appears a deal is far from being done, it’s worth noting another notable media rights sale by Riot. In August 2020, they signed a three-year deal worth a reported $113m with Bilibili just for the Chinese rights to the World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and All-Star Event.

While it’s a risk to make events less accessible in terms of where they’re available to be watched, securing a high-value long-term streaming deal would provide a level of stability often not found in esports to date.

The likely candidates

YouTube have had a landmark year when it comes to streaming, having signed an exclusive streaming deal with Activision Blizzard for multiple years. The partnership includes the rights to the likes of Call of Duty League, Overwatch League, and Hearthstone esports. They’ve also been spending big to exclusively sign streamers such as 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae and CouRage, Muselk, and PewDiePie.

Twitch, on the other hand, are effectively the unofficial home to esports — with almost every Western broadcast ensuring they’re found on the platform.

Losing League of Legends esports in the English language would be a huge blow, with the recent World Championship boasting 139m hours watched with a peak viewership of almost 3.9m people. It’s not farfetched to think that they’d want to retain such a draw, especially considering the LEC and LCS are included.

There are other platforms that could snatch the streaming rights. The likes of Facebook, Trovo, and DLive are all vying to obtain a bigger share of the gaming and esports audience and acquiring the rights to broadcast the biggest title in esports would definitely make for plenty of headlines.

Overwatch

Immortals reportedly weighing up OWL exit with Los Angeles Valiant sale

Published: 12/Nov/2020 1:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Activision-Blizzard

Share

Immortals Los Angeles Valiant Overwatch League

Los Angeles Valiant may be the next Overwatch League franchise to change hands, with owners Immortals Gaming Club ⁠— one of the original OWL investors ⁠— reportedly weighing up sale options for the North American franchise.

The Valiant was one of the Overwatch League’s original founding franchises. Immortals were one of 12 investors to pay the then-$20 million buy-in fee to join Activision-Blizzard’s developing international Overwatch competition.

Immortals elected Los Angeles as their local market, alongside Stan Kroenke’s franchise, Los Angeles Gladiators. They have had a mixed history in the Overwatch League, first placing second in 2018, before running 13th and 8th in 2019 and 2020.

The report, first published by Bloomberg on Nov. 12, suggests Immortals is looking to drop city-specific teams moving forward, particularly Activision’s two flagship leagues, the OWL and CDL.

Immortals, led by Noah Whinston, pulled out of the Call of Duty League earlier this month in a similar move. They sold the OpTic Gaming brand to original org founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, and handed their CDL slot to 100 Thieves.

Immortals have already pulled the plug on the Call of Duty League, selling their franchise spot.
Activision-Blizzard
Immortals have already pulled the plug on the Call of Duty League, selling their franchise spot.

Immortals Gaming has publicly sounded plans to move into online gaming focus moving into the future. One of its key products is Gamers Club, a subscription service designed to “connect video-game players,” which will be a focus moving forward.

“We’ve enjoyed strong growth in our non-team asset portfolio and are excited to leverage a strong balance sheet and focus our energy, time, capital, and resources on these aspects of the business,” Immortals CEO Ari Segal said last week.

The organization has no intention to abandon esports entirely, either. Immortals also owns a team slot in North America’s League of Legends Championship Series and operates CSGO roster, MIBR, in Flashpoint and the BLAST Premier league.

The company also announced a $26m financing round last week. New org investors include Meg Whitman, who is an Immortals board member and former eBay CEO.

Los Angeles Valiant is expected to continue under new ownership if Immortals do sell.
Activision-Blizzard
Los Angeles Valiant is expected to continue under new ownership if Immortals do sell.

Valiant haven’t made an Overwatch League signing since Jan. 15, when they signed damage pro Kai “KSP” Collins. The team recently released Apply, GiG, and OWL fan-favorite McGravy on Oct. 16.

Immortals was founded five years ago, and first started in League of Legends. The esports organization’s high-profile investors include Phil Anschutz’s AEG, Lions Gate Entertainment, Santa Monica-based March Capital Partners, and more.