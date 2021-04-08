 Astralis seek to go public on US stock exchange with dual listing - Dexerto
Astralis seek to go public on US stock exchange with dual listing

Published: 8/Apr/2021 10:51

by Adam Fitch
Astralis' gla1ve and dev1ce
Astralis

Astralis

Danish esports organization Astralis have applied to be listed publicly in the United States in response to “growing US investor interest” in the company.

Astralis Group — the parent company of Astralis’ teams in Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and FIFA — went public on the Danish Nasdaq exchange in December 2019, becoming the first esports team to be publicly listed.

Their first year as a public company was “satisfactory,” according to their 2020 annual report, though they posted a loss of $8.5m. Their CS:GO team is by far their most valuable asset, housing what many believe is the best roster of all time.

Now, they have applied to trade on the OTCQX, an American market that will allow people in the US to directly buy shares in the organization.

Astralis CSGO Roster
Astralis
It’s clear that Astralis’ CS:GO team are still their biggest asset.

The application process is expected to last for roughly four weeks, resulting in a dual-listing across both Denmark and stateside. The org is treasured as the leading esports team in their home nation but does indeed have international fans.

“We are pleased to potentially trade on the OTCQX Best Market as it will give our current and potential shareholders an additional and larger regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our shares,” said Anders Hørsholt, CEO of Astralis Group. “From the company’s perspective, it provides added exposure to an expanding US market of esports investors.

“Trading on OTCQX will secure increased access for US institutional and retail investors looking to invest in our company and proven business model and it will provide an opportunity to be a part of Astralis Group’s continued development as an international leader in the growing, global esports industry.”

Guild Esports, a British organization co-owned by David Beckham, announced in February 2021 that it had applied to trade on the OTCQB venture market. They’re currently listed on the London Stock Exchange and, much like Astralis, want to give US-based investors a chance to get involved.

