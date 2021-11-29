Behind Team Liquid’s unbeatable CSGO Grand Slam | Record Breakers

Team Liquid cemented its name in CSGO history with an insane Intel Grand Slam in 2019 that capped off one of the most dominant runs the game had ever seen.

Everyone from Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowsk to Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip played a part in Liquid’s success that made them the best American CS lineup ever.

They packed their trophy case with a ton of hardware during their peak and even locked up the $1,000,000 prize for the Intel Grand Slam Season 2 in just 63 days.

That 2019 Liquid roster put together some of the best CSGO performances of all time and set a benchmark that will be hard to beat.

Advertisement

Discover more: CSGO Pros Answer: Who is the BEST IGL EVER?