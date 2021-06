How to watch $250k IEM Summer 2021: Stream & Schedule - Dexerto

IEM Summer 2021 is bringing together some of the greatest CS:GO teams in the world, with $250,000 and circuit points on the line.

$100,000 for the winning team

Gambit looking to follow February’s IEM World Championship win

Astralis already knocked to lower bracket in Round 1

As well as the huge prize pool, BLAST Premier circuit points and ESL Pro Tour points will help teams qualify and get better seeding at future, even bigger events.

IEM Summer is the focus of the moment, though, with the likes of Fnatic, Astralis, Evil Geniuses, and more going head-to-head.

IEM Summer 2021 stream

You can catch all of the action on the ESL CSGO Twitch channel embedded above, starting on Thursday, June 3, 2021, until the grand final on Sunday, June 13.

IEM Summer 2021 schedule

The tournament kicks off on June 3 and runs for 10 days, with GSL-style groups followed by a single-elimination playoffs bracket.

Group Stage schedule and results

Day 1 — June 3

Group A Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Upper Bracket Round 1 Gambit 16-6 Sprout 3AM 6AM 11AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Vitality 16-6 Complexity 3AM 6AM 11AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Astralis 7-16 FPX 4.10AM 7.10AM 12.10PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Extra Salt 1-16 G2 4.10AM 7.10AM 12.10PM Upper Bracket Round 2 Gambit v Vitality 7.40AM 10.40AM 3.40PM Lower Bracket Round 1 Sprout v Complexity 7.40AM 10.40AM 3.40PM Upper Bracket Round 2 FPX v G2 10.55AM 1.55PM 6.55PM Lower Bracket Round 1 Extra Salt v Astralis 10.55AM 1.55PM 6.55PM Group B Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Upper Bracket Round 1 Heroic 16-8 Imperial 5.20AM 8.20AM 1.20PM Upper Bracket Round 1 EG 16-9 Team Spirit 5.20AM 8.20AM 1.20PM Upper Bracket Round 1 NiP 9-16 OG 6.30AM 9.30AM 2.30PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Fnatic 10-16 Virtus Pro 6.30AM 9.30AM 2.30PM

Day 2 — June 4

Group A Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Lower Bracket Round 2 — 7.45AM 10.45AM 3.45PM Lower Bracket Round 2 — 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Lower Bracket Round 1 Imperial v Spirit 4.30AM 7.30AM 12.30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 NiP v Fnatic 4.30AM 7.30AM 12.30PM Upper Bracket Round 2 Heroic v EG 7.45AM 10.45AM 3.45PM Upper Bracket Round 2 OG v VP 11AM 2PM 7PM

Day 3 — June 5

Group A Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Lower Bracket Round 3 — 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Lower Bracket Round 2 — 4.30AM 7.30AM 12.30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 — 7.45AM 10.45AM 3.45PM

Day 4 — June 6

Group A Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Upper Bracket Round 3 — 7.45AM 10.45AM 3.45PM Group B Round Match Time (PST) Time (EST) Time (BST) Upper Bracket Round 3 — 4.30AM 7.30AM 12.30PM Lower Bracket Round 3 — 11AM 2PM 7PM

IEM Summer 2021 teams

Here are all the teams and players in attendance at IEM Summer 2021.

Team Players Astralis dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Bubzkji Complexity Gaming blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, stanislaw, oBo, MICHU Fnatic KRIMZ, JW, Brollan, Golden, Jackinho Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, LNZ Team Vitality apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin Gambit Esports nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush Team Spirit somedieyoung, chopper, mir, magixx, degster Virtus.pro buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR Extra Salt JT, Sonic, oSee, FaNg, MarKE Imperial Esports zqk, SHOOWTiME, ckzao, f4stzin, fer OG Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ FunPlus Phoenix zehN, STYKO, maden, farlig, emi G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo Sprout Spiidi, faveN, denis, kressy, slaxz-

Be sure to check back for updated results, schedules, and news.