apEX on why NiKo is the “best rifler of all time” | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final

Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire had high praise for Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač at the BLAST Premier World Final and called the Bosnian CSGO star the “best rifler of all time.”

Throughout the years, debates on the “best player in the world” generally boil down to NAVI’s Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Vitality’s Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut. But once NiKo’s rifle gets going, he comfortably fits into the conversation.

ApEX is impressed with the level of competition unfolding at the BLAST World Finals. As the event winds down, we could see a few of these stars cross paths before the dust settles.

