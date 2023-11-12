Shanghai confirmed as location for second Counter-Strike 2 Major of 2024

Perfect World Esports have confirmed that they will be the host and organizer for the second Counter-Strike 2 Major in 2024, which will be held in Shanghai, China.

The confirmation comes after rumors that 2024’s second Major would be in Shanghai following reports that Valve would be shaking up the Counter-Strike Majors schedule.

Reports that Shangai was being considered as the location were broken by HLTV.org earlier this year, but now those rumors have been confirmed by the official hosts and organizers.

Perfect World Esports to host second Counter-Strike 2 Major in 2024

Perfect World Esports confirmed they had been selected for the Major on Twitter, where they posted: “Perfect World Esports will be the host and organizer of the second Counter-Strike 2 Major of 2024, to be held in Shanghai, China. See you there.”

The first Major of 2024 will be held on March 17-3, in Copenhagen, Denmark. We don’t yet have a date or venue for the second Major.

Valve’s new schedule for Majors comes into play in 2025, when they will be moved to the end of tournament seasons, rather than in the middle, as they will be next year. For 2025, Majors will be held between June 9-22 and December 1-14 in 2025, and between June 8-21 and November 30-December 13 in 2026.

