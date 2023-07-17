Counter-Strike 2 July 17 patch notes: Overpass & Vertigo arrive, new Wingman mode, more

Counter-Strike 2’s July 17 patch notes are here, and the jam-packed update brought with it Overpass and Vertigo as two new playable maps, along with the Wingman game mode, among other quality-of-life changes.

As Valve prepares for the upcoming release of Counter-Strike 2, devs have been pumping out updates to the Closed Beta, adding new maps and game modes aplenty, making sure the game is as polished as possible before its full launch later this year.

And once again, Valve has now added various new maps to its pool, implemented the returning Wingman mode in CS2, and squashed various bugs as well.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the patch notes for the July 17 Counter-Strike 2 update.

Gameplay

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Added Wingman game mode

Maps

Added Overpass to Deathmatch, casual, Wingman, and Competitive game modes

Added Vertigo to Deathmatch and Casual game modes

Removed Nuke and Office

Workshop Tools

Enabled undo/redo buttons

Various bug fixes

Miscellaneous