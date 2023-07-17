Counter-Strike 2 July 17 patch notes: Overpass & Vertigo arrive, new Wingman mode, more
Counter-Strike 2’s July 17 patch notes are here, and the jam-packed update brought with it Overpass and Vertigo as two new playable maps, along with the Wingman game mode, among other quality-of-life changes.
As Valve prepares for the upcoming release of Counter-Strike 2, devs have been pumping out updates to the Closed Beta, adding new maps and game modes aplenty, making sure the game is as polished as possible before its full launch later this year.
And once again, Valve has now added various new maps to its pool, implemented the returning Wingman mode in CS2, and squashed various bugs as well.
Here are all the patch notes for the July 17 Counter-Strike 2 update.
Counter-Strike 2 July 17 update patch notes
Gameplay
- Added Wingman game mode
Maps
- Added Overpass to Deathmatch, casual, Wingman, and Competitive game modes
- Added Vertigo to Deathmatch and Casual game modes
- Removed Nuke and Office
Workshop Tools
- Enabled undo/redo buttons
- Various bug fixes
Miscellaneous
- Added the “Secondary Fire Hold” option to the input settings menu
- The Halftime countdown timer is now visible
- Fixed a case where the camera would not interpolate correctly when switching between chase and roaming spectator modes.
- Fixed a case where the viewmodel weapon would disappear for one frame when switching in-eye spectator targets.
- Added leading zeros on StatTrak module
- Glove patterns and wear not more closely align with CSGO versions
- Various improvements to foil stickers
- Various adjustments to the size of stickers applied to weapons