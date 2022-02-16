Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates Season 2 finale as flashy female Tengen Uzui

Yaiza Perez, a talented cosplayer and make-up artist from Spain, celebrated the end of Demon Slayer Season 2 in style by transforming into a flashy female version of Tengen Uzui.

Demon Slayer Season 2 was a roller-coaster ride from start to finish. It revolved around Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu helping Sound Pillar Tengen Uzui search for his missing wives in a district riddled with demons.

It came to a spectacular and emotional end on February 13, leaving fans yearning for more. However, cosplayers like Yaiza Perez are helping them quench their thirst by bringing characters to life in stunning detail.

Yaiza is multi-talented. Not only does she dish up incredible cosplays, but she’s also an exceptional make-up artist and a skilled drawer, too. She combined all of these skills to come up with the perfect Tengen Uzui cosplay.

It’s got everything from the outfit and the flashy headband to jewel-encrusted earrings, face-paint, dual blades, and more. “I couldn’t finish the season of Demon Slayer without making this man!” she said. “I hope you like it.”

As for what motivated her to do it, Yaiza told Dexerto: “I loved this season of Demon Slayer. I wanted to do Tengen’s makeup before the season ended.”

Making the accessories was a new challenge for her, but they turned out great.

It’s not the first time Yaiza has cosplayed a Demon Slayer character, and it won’t be the last. She revealed that the next one she’s working on is Shinobu Kocho. After that, she plans to do all the other Pillars, too.

Demon Slayer Season 3’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, it’s expected to kick off sometime between Fall 2022 and Winter 2023. Fortunately, there’ll be plenty of cosplays to check out in the meantime.