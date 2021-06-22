Pokemon cosplayer ready for Kalos adventure as fashionable Serena

A streamer named ‘madiisun’ stunned fans with a mind-blowing cosplay of Serena, the protagonist or rival in Pokemon X & Y, that was voted for and partially funded by her “awesome” Twitch community.

The Pokemon series has produced many iconic characters throughout the years, including Serena, the fashionable protagonist or main rival in Pokemon X and Y, depending on the player’s choice.

And since she’s a trendsetter with a competitive and driven personality, she’s the perfect choice for Pokemon fans like Madiisun, a streamer who has developed a tight-knit community on Twitch, to transform themselves into.

Madiisun held a vote to see which character her fans wanted her to cosplay the most, and when it was all said and done, Serena was the clear-cut favorite. And after a bit of time to put it all together, she finally debuted it on-stream!

It’s fair to say that she hit the ball right out of the park. It’s got everything from Serena’s honey-colored hair to the pink hat with a black hatband, white sunglasses, black tank top, red skirt, and black thigh-high stockings.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Madiisun revealed that her favorite part was “definitely” the hat and sunglasses combo.

She said: “It was fun finding the separate pieces and having them come together so seamlessly and true to the original character’s look.”

“I decided to cosplay Serena because I have loved Pokémon ever since I was a kid, and Pokemon X/Y was a generation that really pushed the limits of the series, in my opinion. I can’t take all the credit, though. My Twitch community voted for and helped fund the cosplay, so they played a huge part in its creation!”

Here’s a closer look she shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by madiisun (@madiisunttv)

If she really was a Pokemon trainer like Serena, Madiisun has already settled on her three main Pokemon. “[It] would have to be Dratini, Wooper, and Leafeon,” she said. “They’re all so cute in totally different ways, and you just can’t beat a ground/water-type Pokemon like Wooper!”

Madiisun streams a lot of Pokemon on Twitch, as well as other games, including Genshin Impact, Kingdom Hearts, and more.

