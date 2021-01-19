Overwatch cosplayer blinks ahead with Tracer's new look for Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

Overwatch 2 is still a while away with no official release date in sight, but that didn’t stop a talented cosplayer from re-creating Tracer’s new look in the sequel, and it turned out great.

Overwatch’s characters have incredible designs, and naturally, that means their cosplays are some of the best in the world. We’ve seen them all brought to life in astonishing detail, and each one is special in its own way.

However, seven characters will have their appearances re-worked in Overwatch 2, with more expected to come later. It’s a welcome change since many fans feel like some of the current character models are outdated.

Activision-Blizzard has outlined all the changes on their official website. Tracer’s new model is particularly exciting. The differences seem subtle at first. However, a closer look reveals a wealth of changes.

In essence, they’ve switched her ‘retro’ look to something more modern. Her glasses have been replaced with a more combat-ready pair. They’ve also given her smaller gloves, a sleeker jacket, and a refined chronal accelerator.

A talented cosplayer named Gustavo, better known as TheCrayonThief on Instagram, has been waiting for Overwatch 2’s release date to be announced like everyone else. However, he couldn’t resist and decided to create Tracer’s new outfit from scratch while he waits.

“I was so excited to wear this cosplay at NYCC or Blizzcon,” he said.

“However, thanks to Miss Rona, that didn’t [happen], and it ain’t [going to] happen for the foreseeable future. I’m trying to get myself motivated and upload more cosplay content.”

A post shared by Gustavo (@thecrayonthief)

Gustavo managed to capture all the new tweaks and improvements to Tracer’s outfit. It’s a detailed and well-polished piece overall, and his fans loved it.

He also shared it on Reddit, and it was well-received on there too. Collectively, it’s racked up hundreds of likes across all platforms, and there’s no doubt it will continue to climb.

All in all, it was an excellent job, and it’ll give Overwatch fans something to enjoy while they wait for the sequel.