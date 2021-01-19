 Overwatch cosplayer blinks ahead with Tracer's new look for Overwatch 2 - Dexerto
Overwatch cosplayer blinks ahead with Tracer’s new look for Overwatch 2

Published: 19/Jan/2021 7:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Overwatch 2 Tracer cosplay
Instagram: TheCrayonThief / Activision-Blizzard

Tracer

Overwatch 2 is still a while away with no official release date in sight, but that didn’t stop a talented cosplayer from re-creating Tracer’s new look in the sequel, and it turned out great.

Overwatch’s characters have incredible designs, and naturally, that means their cosplays are some of the best in the world. We’ve seen them all brought to life in astonishing detail, and each one is special in its own way.

However, seven characters will have their appearances re-worked in Overwatch 2, with more expected to come later. It’s a welcome change since many fans feel like some of the current character models are outdated.

Activision-Blizzard has outlined all the changes on their official website. Tracer’s new model is particularly exciting. The differences seem subtle at first. However, a closer look reveals a wealth of changes.

In essence, they’ve switched her ‘retro’ look to something more modern. Her glasses have been replaced with a more combat-ready pair. They’ve also given her smaller gloves, a sleeker jacket, and a refined chronal accelerator.

Overwatch 2 Tracer cosplay
Activision-Blizzard
Activision-Blizzard revealed Tracer’s new look at BlizzCon 2019.

A talented cosplayer named Gustavo, better known as TheCrayonThief on Instagram, has been waiting for Overwatch 2’s release date to be announced like everyone else. However, he couldn’t resist and decided to create Tracer’s new outfit from scratch while he waits.

“I was so excited to wear this cosplay at NYCC or Blizzcon,” he said.

“However, thanks to Miss Rona, that didn’t [happen], and it ain’t [going to] happen for the foreseeable future. I’m trying to get myself motivated and upload more cosplay content.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gustavo (@thecrayonthief)

Gustavo managed to capture all the new tweaks and improvements to Tracer’s outfit. It’s a detailed and well-polished piece overall, and his fans loved it.

He also shared it on Reddit, and it was well-received on there too. Collectively, it’s racked up hundreds of likes across all platforms, and there’s no doubt it will continue to climb. 

All in all, it was an excellent job, and it’ll give Overwatch fans something to enjoy while they wait for the sequel. 

Steins;Gate cosplayer joins Future Gadget Lab as perfect Mayuri Shiina

Published: 18/Jan/2021 22:37

by Brent Koepp
Steins Gate screenshot of Mayuri Shiina in anime next to cosplayer.
White Fox / Instagram: @2pinkyellow2

A Steins;Gate cosplayer shared her stunning true-to-life take on Mayuri Shiina. The artist will warm fans’ hearts with the adorable portrayal of the beloved character. 

Steins;Gate originally made its major debut on the Xbox 360 in 2009. However, its anime adaption three years later by studio White Fox is now considered one of the best series’ of all time.

Celebrating the sci-fi show, a talented cosplayer transformed into popular character, Mayuri Shiina. The artist looks so much like the heroine, fans will be hearing Tuturu! in their heads all day.

Steins Gate screenshot of Mayuri Shiina in anime.
White Fox / Funimation
The kind-hearted heroine has become a fan favorite in the 2012 anime.

Steins;Gate cosplayer becomes Mayuri Shiina

Viewers are introduced to Mayuri in the first episode as she is best friend and “hostage” to lead protagonist Rintarou Okabe. The bubbly character quickly becomes the heart of the show.

Cosplayer ‘2pinkyellow2′ shared her stunning transformation into Shiina with a costume so accurate it looks as if the Future Gadget Lab member has time traveled out of the screen and into the real world.

The Japanese artist faithfully recreated Mayuri’s blue dress, including the black trimming that runs under her neck and arms. She also created the character’s iconic wavy hat which she wears throughout the story.

2pinky absolutely nailed the character’s iconic look, and captured her messy short black hair which has spiky bangs that sit between her striking blue eyes.

In another shot posted to social media, the skilled artist mirrored a scene from the anime where Mayuri holds her hands out to her best friend Okabe.

Despite originally releasing as a Visual Novel over a decade ago, Steins;Gate has quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time. Its emotional sci-fi plot and rich characters have wowed viewers around the world.

The series is so popular that it got a sequel season six years later called 0 – or “Zero”. The new arc depicts the events of the other world line mentioned in the original story. Viewers can catch all episodes right now on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.