Overwatch 2 cosplayer dashes through time as spectacular sequel Tracer - Dexerto

Galaxy_Muddler, a brilliant cosplayer from the land down under, wowed her fans with a picture-perfect transformation into Tracer, showing off the beloved hero’s new look in Overwatch 2.

Tracer has always been a fan-favorite hero among Overwatch players, especially in the cosplay community. So naturally, that means there was a lot of excitement and hype when Blizzard confirmed she was getting a new look in Overwatch 2.

Her iconic brown bomber jacket is being replaced with a grey variant, and she’s also getting new running shoes, arm guards, goggles, and other bits and pieces to make her new look a little more futuristic and refined than the previous one.

Unfortunately, it could still be a while before we see the new look in-game. But in the meantime, talented cosplayers have done their best to re-create Tracer’s Overwatch 2 skin in real life. And none have done it better than Galaxy_Muddler: this phenomenal cosplay showcases all the important changes and some minor ones and does it in style.

Everything from the hair and jacket to the armor and pants is all on-point, and it contrasts perfectly with the interesting backdrop to really bring out the colors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @galaxy_muddler

Galaxy_Muddler’s fans were absolutely thrilled with the piece. They described it as “awesome,” “beautiful,” “groovy,” and “stunning” and showed their support with hundreds of likes. And we loved it, too.

There’s no doubt about it. Galaxy_Muddler has a talent for shapeshifting into her favorite characters, and this piece is a testament to that. If you want to see more of her cosplays, you can find them on her Instagram profile here.