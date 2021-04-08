My Hero Academia cosplayer surges into real world as electric Izuku Midoriya - Dexerto

He may have been born without a Quirk, but My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya earned himself some powers and some fans. One Midoriya enthusiast, nikkosplay, dropped a clean, electric cosplay of the character.

Nikkosplay is an androgynous cosplayer, model and artist with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. They’re popular, versatile and, apparently, very in tune with their audience — as their April Patreon reward offered a chance to cosplay as one of their personal favorite looks, My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya (also known as Deku).

Deku, for what it’s worth, is pretty popular himself. At 16 years old, the MHA protagonist has already demonstrated bravery, selflessness and an unrelenting urge to fight villainy. While it’s unclear if nikkosplay followed all of those attributes, they most certainly matched the aesthetic — which is mighty popular itself.

One of the more notable characters to cosplay in the anime world, Midoriya requires a combination of attire, makeup, contact lenses and, above all else (quite literally), hair. Nikkosplay must really appreciate their Patreon supporters, because no element of the combination was left untouched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikko (@nikkosplay)

As you can see in the cosplay shot, this look is a striking ode to Midoriya. In the sunlight, nikkosplay’s hair and outfit takes on a seemingly baby blue hue, suggesting an aura of electricity much like the character’s One For All energy Quirk.

The hair, outfit and eyes all match a similar shade of greenish blue, with additional details coming with Midoriya’s freckles. Like the anime, nikkosplay has various freckles assorted in a diamond shape on each cheek — an accurate mimicry of the character down to the finest details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikko (@nikkosplay)

In other shots, it’s clear that nikkosplay’s wig is actually a green closer to Deku’s original design. And fans were particularly supportive in the replies, some saying “a perfect Midoriya” and others simply remarking “holy.”

On nikkosplay’s end, they seemed delighted to get a chance at this cosplay, explaining that they’re “so happy I got to cosplay him again! He’s definitely one of my favorite MHA characters.”