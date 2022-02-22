My Hero Academia cosplayer splashes into battle as remarkable Froppy

Honeyrabbiit, a talented cosplayer with a knack for transforming into My Hero Academia characters, made quite a splash by bringing the ever-popular frog-like hero, Froppy, to life.

My Hero Academia has all kinds of intriguing characters to get around. Froppy didn’t get much screentime in Season 5 compared to Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katssuki Bakugo. However, she’s still doing well in popularity polls.

There’s something special about the fact she can do everything a frog can do. For example, Froppy can swim and jump long distances, has a 20-meter long tongue, can stick to walls, camouflage herself, and more.

Froppy has become a smash-hit among cosplayers, too. It was only a matter of time before Honeyrabbiit, a brilliant cosplayer who already wowed us as Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, turned into the frog-like hero.

Her epic transformation included everything from the green hair and makeup to the green and white bodysuit and goggles. It’s perfect from head to toe, which is something we’ve come to expect from her.

What’s more, Honeyrabbiit created bits and pieces of it herself. “I made her hair bow, gloves, harness, shoe toes, and belt using new fabric materials,” she said. “The buckles for the gloves were 3D modeled by me [too]!”

My Hero Academia is currently in-between seasons. The sixth season is expected to begin in mid-to-late 2022. An official date hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hinted at October.

In the meantime, though, there are plenty of amazing My Hero Academia cosplayers to keep the hype train going. Honeyrabbiit is at the forefront of that, and we’re looking forward to seeing what she does next!