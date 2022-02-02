My Hero Academia cosplayer flexes muscles as powerful Rabbit Hero Mirko

Polish cosplayer Purin flexed her muscles with a mighty transformation into Rabbit Hero Mirko, the No. 5 Pro Hero who is known for her athletic prowess, blunt personality, and powerful kicks.

Rabbit Hero Mirko is one of the strongest pro heroes in My Hero Academia. She doesn’t fare too well on the official popularity polls compared to other supporting characters. However, that doesn’t mean fans don’t love her.

In fact, she’s proven to be a smash hit in the cosplay scene — not only because of her unique rabbit-like appearance but also because she serves as a symbol of empowerment for anime fans throughout the world.

In addition to being an athletic phenom with muscles upon muscles, Rabbit Hero Mirko has a strong sense of duty and honor. She’ll never back down from a fight, even if she’s outmatched and outnumbered.

Purin explained how these qualities inspired her to cosplay the character. “I love strong women so much, and cosplaying them makes me feel empowered!” she said. And it’s fair to say that she absolutely nailed it.

She re-created every detail in the iconic hero outfit, from the long-flowing white hair and bunny ears to the white and purple leotard with a crescent moon symbol, metal plates above her hips, and the purple knee-high boots.

Purin never misses a beat in her cosplays. Look no further than when she transformed into Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx and Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer. It wasn’t any different this time around, too.

My Hero Academia is currently in-between seasons. Season 5 ended on September 25, 2021. Season 6 is expected to pick up where it left off sometime in the second half of 2022, although the official date hasn’t been announced.