My Hero Academia cosplayer hits a Comet Home Run as Ochaco Uraraka - Dexerto

My Hero Academia cosplayer hits a Comet Home Run as Ochaco Uraraka

Published: 18/Jan/2021 7:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Ochaco Cosplay
Viz Media / @honeyrabbiit

My Hero Academia

Ochaco Uraraka is one of the most charming characters in My Hero Academia, but even though she’s a popular pick in the cosplay community, it’s hard to find an outfit that looks as awesome as this one.

Ochaco Uraraka was first introduced in the third episode of My Hero Academia, and fans have loved her ever since. Generally, she’s upbeat, positive, laid-back, and a little air-headed at times.

However, she can be extremely determined and focused at times, and hates being underestimated. Plus, she has an incredible quirk known as ‘Zero Gravity.’ It lets her make specific targets immune to the effects of gravity and can be used in a variety of ways. 

Funimation
Uraraka is a favorite among fans due to her sweet personality.

Ochaco’s hero costume is made up of a black bodysuit with a pink design down the middle. It also has two black circles on her chest, a black rectangle below her waist, and two pink patches over her shoulders. She also wears pink armbands, a choker, a belt, wrist guards, and knee-high boots.

It’s one of the most iconic hero costumes in the show, and cosplayers love re-creating it as authentically as they can. However, a cosplayer named honeyrabbiit brought it to life in the most incredible way.

 

The picture of honeyrabbiit’s cosplay has already generated more than 20,000 likes, which is insane. The numbers keep on rising. She also made it herself, except for the wig, which was made by bep.cosplays.

In fact, it was so well-received, she posed in it again alongside bep.cosplays, who also happened to be wearing an awesome Katsuki Bakugo costume. “All I remember is that I was freezing and I took a hot bath after this shoot,” she said.

 

The second picture also has pulled more than 10,000 likes. It seems like My Hero Academia fans know an incredible cosplay when they see it, and won’t hesitate to pour in with support.

Of course, the epic photography from arcane_shutter in both shots was a nice touch, too. If we’ve learned anything from the show, it’s that a team effort can go a long way. The success of this honeyrabbiit’s cosplay is a good example of that.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer looks graceful as Art Nouveau Toph

Published: 16/Jan/2021 7:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Cosplay
@emmajiqrubini / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love Toph for her tomboyish vibe despite being raised like a princess, but a brilliant cosplayer managed to capture her elegant side by creating a refined version of her usual outfit.

The heroes in Avatar: The Last Airbender all bring something unique to the table. However, Toph is particularly remarkable because she managed to become an earth-bending master despite being blind since birth.

Initially, she wanted to prove to her parents that blindness didn’t make her weak. But she became one of the most powerful characters in the show and a valuable Team Avatar member.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Toph Beifong turned her back on a sheltered childhood to become a powerful earth-bender.

Toph is a popular choice among cosplayers too. But while we’ve seen everything from her traditional get-up to an elegant dress she once wore, it’s hard to find one more unique than Emma J.I.Q Rubini’s Art Nouveau Toph.

“You see nothing once, and you’ve seen it a thousand times,” she said, referring to a quote. “Y’all remember when we used to have cons? I’m so happy I went to Katsucon this year since it ended up being the only one I went to.”

“Here’s the cosplay I made for it,” she added. “Art Nouveau Toph! I am incredibly proud of the work I put into it, and I’m happy I got to wear it to such a pretty con! One day maybe I’ll wear it again.”

Emma managed to capture all the crucial elements of Toph’s everyday outfit. It includes the green and beige garments, the hairstyle tucked under a headband with a flower, and of course, contact lenses to match her eyes.

However, she’s added some exotic details in line with a style known as Art Nouveau. It combines elegantly woven tapestries with encrusted jewels and other bits and pieces to add some class.

Cosplayers and their fans know how much time and effort it takes to re-create an outfit faithfully. However, it takes creativity, talent, and courage to add your flair. Emma nailed it, and the thousands of likes she’s getting are a testament to that.