My Hero Academia cosplayer hits a Comet Home Run as Ochaco Uraraka - Dexerto

Ochaco Uraraka is one of the most charming characters in My Hero Academia, but even though she’s a popular pick in the cosplay community, it’s hard to find an outfit that looks as awesome as this one.

Ochaco Uraraka was first introduced in the third episode of My Hero Academia, and fans have loved her ever since. Generally, she’s upbeat, positive, laid-back, and a little air-headed at times.

However, she can be extremely determined and focused at times, and hates being underestimated. Plus, she has an incredible quirk known as ‘Zero Gravity.’ It lets her make specific targets immune to the effects of gravity and can be used in a variety of ways.

Ochaco’s hero costume is made up of a black bodysuit with a pink design down the middle. It also has two black circles on her chest, a black rectangle below her waist, and two pink patches over her shoulders. She also wears pink armbands, a choker, a belt, wrist guards, and knee-high boots.

Read more: My Hero Academia cosplayer smashes it as Izuku Midoriya

It’s one of the most iconic hero costumes in the show, and cosplayers love re-creating it as authentically as they can. However, a cosplayer named honeyrabbiit brought it to life in the most incredible way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brooklyn 🍯🐇 (@honeyrabbiit)

The picture of honeyrabbiit’s cosplay has already generated more than 20,000 likes, which is insane. The numbers keep on rising. She also made it herself, except for the wig, which was made by bep.cosplays.

Read more: My Hero Academia cosplayer glamors as Camie Utsushimi

In fact, it was so well-received, she posed in it again alongside bep.cosplays, who also happened to be wearing an awesome Katsuki Bakugo costume. “All I remember is that I was freezing and I took a hot bath after this shoot,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brooklyn 🍯🐇 (@honeyrabbiit)

The second picture also has pulled more than 10,000 likes. It seems like My Hero Academia fans know an incredible cosplay when they see it, and won’t hesitate to pour in with support.

Of course, the epic photography from arcane_shutter in both shots was a nice touch, too. If we’ve learned anything from the show, it’s that a team effort can go a long way. The success of this honeyrabbiit’s cosplay is a good example of that.