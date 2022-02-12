My Hero Academia cosplayer steals the spotlight as stunning Himiko Toga

Popular cosplayer Yashafluff pulled off an eye-popping transformation into My Hero Academia’s Himiko Toga, the vampire-like villain whose quirk revolves around blood.

Himiko Toga has been one of the most beloved villains in My Hero Academia ever since she was first introduced in Episode 31. Her tragic backstory was explored more in Season 5 too, which made fans love her even more.

However, don’t let her innocent schoolgirl look and endearing personality fool you. Toga is an exceptionally dangerous individual and someone who has been a constant thorn in the side of our favorite heroes.

Despite that, though, Toga has always been a hit among cosplayers and cosplay fans. We’ve covered some incredible ones throughout the years. Now it’s time for Yashafluff’s stunning piece to join the fray.

Yashafluff’s take on Toga has it all. The disheveled blonde hair, the yellowy-green eyes, and the trademark schoolgirl outfit are all on point. The mask, neckpiece, and blood canisters look unbelievable too.

What’s more, the scintillating neon-red lighting used in the photo bounces off the cosplay perfectly to create a unique aesthetic. The second shot looks just as good as the first and shows off more props on her legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashafluff (@yashafluff)

Yashafluff’s amazing cosplays have caught our eye in the past. In September 2021, she wowed us with her impeccable take on Ganyu, the beloved ice-cold character from Genshin Impact. There are many others too.

It can be a little daunting for cosplayers to have a crack at characters from popular franchises like Toga. However, Yashafluff keeps on nailing it. It’s proof that she’s a master of the craft, and her ever-growing fanbase is a testament to that.