Life is Strange cosplayer brings Max Caulfield to life - Dexerto

 Life is Strange cosplayer brings Max Caulfield to life
Life is Strange cosplayer brings Max Caulfield to life

Published: 12/Nov/2020 15:46

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer alexya.cos next to Max Caulfield from Life is Strange with the Life is Strange logo
Instagram: alexya.co / Dontnod

Life Is Strange

A talented Life is Strange cosplayer has done a remarkable job of bringing the game’s much loved protagonist Max Caulfield to life, in a series of shots that capture the essence of the character perfectly.

Dontnod’s Life is Strange was a hit when it released back in 2015, and has certainly kept hold of its loyal following to this day.

The game follows the story of an 18-year-old photography student named Max Caulfield, who discovers she has the ability to rewind time with her mind, bringing her childhood best-friend along for the ride to find out the secrets of Arcadia Bay, and rekindle their relationship.

Life is Strange's Max faces a wall of photographs
Dontnod / Square Enix
The game was a huge hit for its compelling plot and characters.

While a second game was made that focused on a new set of captivating characters, none have stayed in people’s hearts longer than Max and Chloe, remaining cherished characters even five years after the release of the first game.

Instagram cosplayer alexya.cos has recreated her take on Max, and has incorporated a huge amount of detail into the atmospheric shot.

The wall behind her is full of significant stills from the game, placed on white paper to emulate the look of a polaroid picture, just like Max’s camera in the game.

In the gaps are adorable blue origami butterflies, the symbolic emblem of the butterfly effect in the game, along with graffiti like “Chloe was here.”

The cosplay itself is incredibly accurate too, short brown locks frame her face with light freckles dotted on her cheeks. She sports Max’s baby pink Jane Doe tee with a simple hoodie and jeans, a perfect recreation of Max’s simple, but now iconic college look.

Over the top of the pictures it reads “this action will have consequences” alongside the butterfly logo, a phrase players will know all too well.

Overall, alexya.cos did an incredible job at innovating on Max’s simple look, and her incorporation of little details from the original game certainly make for an interesting cosplay for Life is Strange fans.

My Hero Academia cosplayer takes control as UA High teacher Midnight

Published: 12/Nov/2020 6:51 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 7:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Midnight Cosplay
hana.cos / Viz Media

Midnight My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia fans love Midnight for different reasons, but they can all agree that the flirtatious and perceptive teacher is an incredible character to cosplay, especially when it’s done as well as this one.

Midnight, whose real name is Nemuri Kayama, is one of the most entrancing characters in My Hero Academia. On one hand, she’s an incredibly intelligent and perceptive faculty member at U.A. High School who teaches Modern Hero Art History.

However, on the other hand, she’s playful, flirtatious, and temperamental, and embraces her sexuality in how she acts and how she dresses. It often serves as a source of comic relief in the show.

But perhaps more importantly, Midnight is a badass hero who can secrete an aroma from her body that lulls people to sleep. It’s simple and useful, especially considering the fact it’s even more effective on men.

My Hero Academia Midnight Cosplay
Viz Media
Midnight is flirty and seductive, but she’s also incredibly smart and perceptive.

A multitalented cosplayer named Hana Cos decided to slip into the My Hero Academia universe and become Midnight herself. It’s a popular choice that does the opposite of putting people to sleep, but it’s hard to find one better than hers.

Hana seems to take a lot of pride and passion in her work, and it really shines through in her Midnight cosplay.

It’s accurate and raunchy in all the right ways, from the predominately white costume with shades of black and red to the mask, whip, and ocean-blue eyes.

However, what’s more impressive is how well she wears it. The outfit contours to her body in the same way it does to Midnight. She could easily be mistaken for the real deal, especially with the hairpiece sprawled across her head.


Unfortunately, Hana had a little incident with her dog that ruined the hairpiece for good. It jumped on her bed and got its paw stuck in the wig.

Hana had her priorities straight and did what needed to be done to save her pooch. Sadly, that meant she had to destroy the wig. The whole ordeal has put her off from trying to fix it anytime soon.

It’s a shame, but at least she was able to show it off before it happened.