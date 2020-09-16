League streamer Emiru blows TikTok fans away with explosive Jinx cosplay

Popular Twitch streamer Emiru left League of Legends fans mindblown after sharing her incredible cosplay of the Loose Cannon, Jinx, on TikTok.

Emiru has become quite popular for her League of Legends streams and unique cosplays, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers across different social media channels for her efforts.

In one of her latest cosplays, the Cloud9 content creator decided to take on the challenge of recreating the fan-favorite ADC champion Jinx from League of Legends.

While Jinx is one of the most popular Marksman champions in the game, the character's unusual look can be quite challenging to recreate and is not cosplayed as much as some of the other characters.

However, Emiru shared her attempts at cosplaying the Loose Cannon on TikTok and received overwhelming support from her followers and League of Legends fans.

The streamer was praised for her attention to detail, after perfectly copying Jinx's outfit and hairstyle before finishing the cosplay with matching tattoos, eye contacts, and makeup.

Emiru even included the League of Legends song, "Get Jinxed," in the background of one of her TikTok videos, which was specifically made for the champion she was cosplaying.

She also followed up with her own version of the viral transformation trend on TikTok, highlighting just how much work went into this incredible Jinx cosplay with 'before and after' clips.

Despite admitting that she was "scared about uploading" her latest cosplay on TikTok, the streaming star's efforts seem to have gone down well with fans of the popular MOBA.

Although the champion has fallen out of the League of Legends meta in recent patches, Emiru's cosplay might have inspired some players to become Jinx mains once again.