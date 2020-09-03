League of Legends cosplayer takes to the stage as stunning K/DA Akali

League of Legends cosplayer Andrasta has done it again, stunning the internet with her amazing K/DA bad girl Akali cosplay. Now all she needs is a bit of spray paint and she’s pretty much good to go!

Riot’s K-pop music group K/DA burst onto the scene in late 2018, and has been a go-to for League cosplayers around the world ever since. The quartet returned after a two-year hiatus last week too, releasing comeback single “The Baddest.”

One of the standout stars of the group is Akali, voiced by (G)I-dle’s Soyeon in both of K/DA’s tracks. It was the K/DA rapper that drew cosplay star Andrasta’s attention, and she dropped her own fiery cosplay take on Akali on Instagram.

K/DA cosplayer takes the stage as Akali

Akali’s signature K/DA outfit is mainly made up of whites and golds. The League singer dons a purple K/DA cap for her tracks, while sporting a huge, shiny half-cut coat that hangs off her during the original POP/STARS video clip.

Andrasta had all that on display in her stunning cosplay and plenty more ⁠— the LoL cosplayer certainly captured Akali’s sassy attitude in her September 2 shots. The model made sure to pair that ‘tude with some stunning white makeup too.

Finally, the cosplay came together thanks to Akali’s huge purple hair and a smattering of gold bangles and accessories. Andrasta finished it all off with ripped back dancing pants, and the K/DA Akali cosplay look was basically complete.

No K/DA Akali cosplay is complete without a big splash of spray-paint though. In the group’s POP/STARS video clip, the rapper is seen wielding glow in the dark paint during parts of the track. So, of course, Andrasta did the same too:

Akali cosplay takes Andrasta back to the past

Andrasta’s August appearance as K/DA rapper Akali wasn’t actually her first time dressing up as the band member ⁠— but that’s the point! The cosplayer admitted she “loves” to go back to the past for many of her costumes to “improve them.”

“I really like to make the same costumes after a few years, I see my progress with my sewing skill, photography, my body, and makeup,” the cosplay model said on September 1.

This Akali cosplay was actually two years in the making too, Andrasta revealed. She began work right after her first one, because she “didn’t like the final effect” of her first piece.She added, “I’m glad I could finally make this cosplay better!”

K/DA's comeback single will also be followed up by an EP for the K-pop group. Riot’s head of music Toa Dunn has teased it will have “tons of surprises for League and K/DA fans”. It will be released during Worlds 2020.