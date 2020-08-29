Cosplayer goes viral with perfect Lara Croft outfit in TikTok trend

Cosplayer Masha Diduk has wowed Tomb Raider fans by posting a stunningly accurate recreation of Lara Croft, as part of a viral transformation TikTok trend.

Throughout August, TikTok users have gone crazy for a trend to the tune of an isolated vocal “molly rocks in my green tea” by vocalist and producer Young Skyda.

The trend involves throwing a shoe up in the air, and when it lands on their foot the video snap transitions into them in the same position, but with a completely transformed appearance. This of course has brought in lots participants from the cosplay world, to show off their intricate costume and makeup design.

One such participant is Masha Diduk, a model and influencer who has nearly 70,000 followers on TikTok, and almost 300,000 followers on her Instagram account.

She chose to join in the trend by recreating the iconic Lara Croft. Since Tomb Raider debuted in 1996, the athletic archeologist has amassed countless cosplay recreations.

In her video, Masha managed to capture the perfect rugged simplicity of Lara’s character design, with a cropped halter top and leather cut-off shorts. This is paired with some thigh-high black boots to match Lara’s originals, and a belt clipped to her waist and thighs to hold her all-important weapons.

Her fans were absolutely loving it, one comment reading “this is 100000% the best Lara Croft I’ve ever seen.” Masha played off the support casually though, in a reply to a different comment saying “honestly this was stuff I had in my closet! I bought the gun leg holster two years ago when I originally wore this on Halloween.”

At the time of writing, the video has gained over 250,000 likes, and 2.5 million views, with clearly many people a fan of the uncanny Tomb Raider rendition. Certainly not a bad result for a two-year-old halloween costume.