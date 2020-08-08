League of Legends cosplayer shines bright as Star Guardian Syndra

League of Legends cosplayer Sofia 'Paperwings' conjured up a magical take on the fearsome mage Syndra, leaving fans in awe after sharing her incredible attempt at her Star Guardian outfit.

Riot's popular MOBA, League of Legends, now has 150 unique champions in the game, following the addition of Yone in patch 10.16.

This leaves plenty of choice for creative fans of the title, such as Paperwings, who like to recreate some of their favorite characters through cosplay and art.

While Syndra is one of the most popular picks in-game, it is not often that the Ionian mage is cosplayed, with fan-favorite characters such as Ahri or Miss Fortune usually standing out first.

However, cosplayer Paperwings reminded League of Legends fans just how impressive The Dark Sovereign can be, sharing her take on the champion's Star Guardian skin on her Instagram.

She was praised for her impressive attention to detail, flawlessly recreating the character's outfit, even adding her matching headpiece as seen in-game.

However, what caught the attention of many League of Legends was the Dark Sphere in her hand, meaning that she was primed and ready to unleash power on any who cross her.

She went the extra mile with Syndra's Star Guardian style, completing the look with a purple wig, lipstick, and even eye contacts.

Paperwings is no stranger to cosplaying League of Legends champions and has proven her talents on many other characters from the game such as Miss Fortune, as seen above, as well as Ahri, Nidalee, and more.

While the popular cosplayer admitted that she was self-conscious with her latest costume at first, she received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, particularly amongst Syndra mains.