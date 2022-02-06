Demon Slayer cosplayer leaves a sting as venomous Shinobu Kocho

A brilliant cosplayer named Melissa Lissova transformed into Shinobu Kocho, the venomous Insect Pillar from Demon Slayer, and it turned out so good, it left a sting that’ll last a while.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is currently underway. The Entertainment District Arc picked up where the Mugen Train Arc left off. It revolves around Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu helping Sound Pillar Tengen Uzui find his missing wives in a district overrun by demons.

However, Shinobu Kocho, one of the most popular characters in the show, hasn’t had many appearances in the new storyline so far. It’s a stark contrast to the first season, where she had lots of screentime and played a prominent role.

It’s only a matter of time before she ties into the plot. Still, cosplayers have been doing their best to bring her to life in the real world. Melissa Lissova is one of those people, and her transformation is one for the ages.

Melissa’s cosplays have impressed us in the past. In November 2020, she dished up a phenomenal take on Sasha Blouse from Attack on Titan. Now she’s done it again as Shinobu Kocho, and her fans lost their minds over it.

The piece has it all, from the butterfly-themed robe and hairclip perched on top of her black and purple hair to the Demon Slayer Corps uniform, a replica of her katana, and more. Even the pose was on point too.

If you scroll through the comments on Melissa’s post, you’ll see fans describe it as adorable, awesome, beautiful, and perfect. The effort she puts in is second to none, and it’s the reason why her fanbase is almost 250,000 people strong.

