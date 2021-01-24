Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Beast Breathing as Inosuke Hashibira

A talented cosplayer embraced his inner beast and transformed into Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer. His fans can’t believe how accurate it is, and neither can we.

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the most hilarious characters in Demon Slayer. He was raised by boars, which is why he’s rough around the edges when it comes to human interaction. He also has a short-temper and unwavering confidence, and it often lands him in hot water.

But despite his flaws, he’s a formidable ally and a powerful Demon Slayer. He’s a skilled swordsman. However, unlike other characters in the show, he prefers wielding two swords instead of a katana. He also taught himself Beast Breathing, which enhances his sense of touch.

Inosuke also doesn’t look like a typical Demon Slayer. Instead of wearing the traditional outfit, he only wears pants, a belt made from brown animal fur, knee-high socks, and sandals. His trademark feature, however, is the iconic boar’s head he wears to mask his face. It belonged to his adoptive boar mother.

Inosuke looks like he would be an imposing figure in real life. Fortunately, thanks to talented cosplayer Taryn, we know that for sure. He’s cosplayed everything from Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach to Sett from League of Legends. They’re all insanely good. However, his Inosuke is on another level.

Read more: Demon Slayer cosplayer fights demonic tendencies as Nezuko

“Pig Assault! Hashibira Inosuke,” he said. “I missed this guy. What about you? Would you like to see me cosplaying “unmasked” Inosuke? Would you be ready?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

Taryn will undoubtedly nail the unmasked version, and fans would love to see it. However, his masked version is flawless from head to toe. The outfit itself is simple enough, although he re-created it to a tee. But his version of the actual boar mask is out of this world.



Read more: Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Mitsuri Kanroji

Staying true to the character, he took on a martial arts pose in the first picture and two thumbs up in the second. He’s received almost 10,000 likes between them, which is a good chunk of his 90,000 followers.

Taryn takes his cosplaying very seriously, and his dedication shines through in the quality of each piece. All in all, his version of Inosuke is as good as it gets, and he deserves all the praise.

