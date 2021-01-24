Logo
Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Beast Breathing as Inosuke Hashibira

Published: 24/Jan/2021 7:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Inosuke Cosplay
Instagram: Taryn_cosplay / Funimation

A talented cosplayer embraced his inner beast and transformed into Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer. His fans can’t believe how accurate it is, and neither can we.

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the most hilarious characters in Demon Slayer. He was raised by boars, which is why he’s rough around the edges when it comes to human interaction. He also has a short-temper and unwavering confidence, and it often lands him in hot water.

But despite his flaws, he’s a formidable ally and a powerful Demon Slayer. He’s a skilled swordsman. However, unlike other characters in the show, he prefers wielding two swords instead of a katana. He also taught himself Beast Breathing, which enhances his sense of touch.

Inosuke also doesn’t look like a typical Demon Slayer. Instead of wearing the traditional outfit, he only wears pants, a belt made from brown animal fur, knee-high socks, and sandals. His trademark feature, however, is the iconic boar’s head he wears to mask his face. It belonged to his adoptive boar mother.

Demon Slayer Inosuke Cosplay
Funimation
Inosuke’s fighting style is courageous and fierce, much like his attitude.

Inosuke looks like he would be an imposing figure in real life. Fortunately, thanks to talented cosplayer Taryn, we know that for sure. He’s cosplayed everything from Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach to Sett from League of Legends. They’re all insanely good. However, his Inosuke is on another level.

“Pig Assault! Hashibira Inosuke,” he said. “I missed this guy. What about you? Would you like to see me cosplaying “unmasked” Inosuke? Would you be ready?”

 

Taryn will undoubtedly nail the unmasked version, and fans would love to see it. However, his masked version is flawless from head to toe. The outfit itself is simple enough, although he re-created it to a tee. But his version of the actual boar mask is out of this world.

Staying true to the character, he took on a martial arts pose in the first picture and two thumbs up in the second. He’s received almost 10,000 likes between them, which is a good chunk of his 90,000 followers.

Taryn takes his cosplaying very seriously, and his dedication shines through in the quality of each piece. All in all, his version of Inosuke is as good as it gets, and he deserves all the praise.

My Hero Academia cosplayer steals the spotlight as colossal Mt. Lady

Published: 23/Jan/2021 6:39

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Mt. Lady cosplay
Instagram: @sarameikasai / Viz Media

My Hero Academia

Mt. Lady loves being the center of attention in My Hero Academia, but a talented cosplayer has stolen the spotlight from her with a colossal transformation that popped off hard on social media.

Yu Takeyama, better known as Mt. Lady, isn’t one of the central characters in My Hero Academia. She isn’t even in the top ten professional hero rankings. However, she is still ranked highly, coming in at Number 23.

But what she lacks in rank, she makes up for in size. Mt. Lady’s quirk, Gigantification, allows her to become 20 meters tall. It makes her stick out like a sore thumb, which she loves since she’s obsessed with the idea of fame and money.

Still, despite her materialistic ambitions and imperfections, she’s a true hero at heart. Her strength and size have come in handy multiple times, and she’s helped saved countless lives.

My Hero Academia Mt. Lady cosplay
Viz Media
Mt. Lady’s quirk makes her as tall as some buildings.

If Mt. Lady existed in real life, there’s no doubt she’d spend a lot of time posing in her hero outfit on social media. However, if that was her game, she’d definitely lose to a cosplayer named Sara Mei Kasai.

Sara has a little less than a million followers on Instagram, which is insane. But her cosplays are so good, every time she posts one, the numbers keep on climbing. Now, she’s outdone herself with a phenomenal Mt. Lady cosplay, and her fans love it.

“A NEW COSPLAY? YES! IT’S MT LADY!” she wrote. “Do you prefer pic 1 or 2? I couldn’t choose.”

 

Sara stole the spotlight in the outfit. She captured every detail, from the purple, white, and orange skintight bodysuit with three diamond-shaped dots, to the purple gloves, mask, and horns. And let’s not forget about the blonde hair. Mt. Lady herself would be impressed.

But while fans were busy trying to decide which of the two pictures they preferred, she posted another one. It was a before-and-after shot of the transformation and provided a more zoomed out perspective.

 

The two posts have almost 80,000 likes between them, which is impressive. However, it seems like just another day’s work for the talented cosplayer.

Sara has set the bar high for other Mt. Lady cosplayers to follow. She deserves to be in the spotlight for making this piece look so good, and she’ll undoubtedly remain there for quite some time.