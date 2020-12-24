 League of Legends cosplayer stops the show as Christmas Sett - Dexerto
League of Legends cosplayer stops the show as Christmas Sett

Published: 24/Dec/2020 8:00

by Andrew Amos
Christmas Sett cosplay in League of Legends by Taryn
Riot Games / Reddit: Taryn_Cosplay

Sett

While it might not be a proper League of Legends skin, popular cosplayer ‘Taryn’ is putting their energy into bringing Christmas Sett to live, giving The Boss a festive tweak ahead of the holiday season.

December often brings a myriad of Christmas-inspired cosplays out of the woodwork. In League of Legends, there’s a collection of Snow Day and other festive skins to pull out. However, some champions are yet to receive the magic of Christmas.

Sett is one of those. The recently-released pit boss is celebrating his first Christmas in the League of Legends universe in 2020, having been added to the game in January this year. He doesn’t have a festive skin yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying.

If there’s one cosplayer that can pull off a Christmas Sett, it’s Taryn. We’ve already featured his previous Sett cosplays, and this latest one is right up there with the best of the best of all League cosplays ⁠— not just Sett ones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

“I know well what my Sett cosplay means to many of you. I entered so much into this character, I made several versions, official and unofficial and now this,” he told his fans on Instagram.

Taryn’s cosplay looks like it could be added right into League of Legends ⁠— well, that’s if we got a Snowdown event this year, which we didn’t.

Cutting Santa’s suit in half, Taryn rocks the ripped physique we’ve come to expect from the Boss, all while delivering Christmas cheer with presents galore.

The cosplay has, understandably, been a massive hit with fans. It’s garnered over 10,000 likes on Instagram, 3,000 on Twitter, and is going viral on Reddit. It might be Taryn’s last cosplay of 2020, but he’s certainly going out with a bang.

“I want to say a special thank you to my dear Twitch family for making this “prestige” Christmas Skin possible smashing the related goal on Twitch. Your love is my power,” he added.

If Riot were looking for candidates for Christmas skins in 2021, Taryn’s Sett cosplay should be inspiration enough to give the Boss one of his own. The players want Snowdown to return, and this would certainly turn heads.

Metroid cosplayer stuns everyone as “holiday edition” Zero Suit Samus

Published: 24/Dec/2020 0:27

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo/i_chios/Instagram

Popular cosplayer ‘i_chios’ has the perfect Zero Suit Samus cosplay for anyone who is in dire need of a much-needed vacation.

Samus Aran is one of Nintendo’s biggest characters and one of its most well-known female protagonists, right up there with Princess Zelda and Peach.

While her armored, space bounty hunter attire may not be the best to wear on a trip to the beach, cosplayer i_chios revamped the character’s Zero Suit look into a tasteful swimsuit that could very well be a costume in Smash Bros.

In a series of photos taken in Thailand, the model poses and stuns fans, showing off her unique take on the character.

The main thing to focus on head-wise is her hair, which undoubtedly matches that of ZSS’s, with flowing blonde locks and even the red tie.

“We all need strength to withstand thesе hard times and not to be stressed,” she captioned a photo of her cosplay, which she dubbed Samus Aran “holiday edition.”

Many fans were impressed with her take on the iconic hero, writing encouraging messages such as “This photo is so good it almost looks like it’s not real.”

This swimsuit version of Samus isn’t the only cosplay i_chios did of her either, having also designed a brilliant take on the standard Zero Suit as well.

The original design for the Zero Suit first debuted in Metroid: Zero Mission on the Gameboy Advance, which was a remake of the first Metroid game on the NES. After escaping from Zebes, space pirates shoot down Samus and strip her of the power suit.

That said, ZSS has become much more popular thanks to her meta viability in Super Smash Bros, having this version of Samus first appear in Brawl.

Aside from Nintendo characters, chios has also cosplayed as 2B from Nier, Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and Overwatch’s Meka-piloting hero, D.va.

On the anime and superhero front, her collection grows even more impressive. She has designed outfits to become Revy from Black Lagoon, Harley Quinn, Boba Fett, Darth Vader and more.

We can’t wait to see what other designs i_chios comes up in 2021, especially if conventions make a return.