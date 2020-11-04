 Borderlands cosplayer transforms into unbelievably detailed Psycho - Dexerto
Borderlands cosplayer transforms into unbelievably detailed Psycho

Published: 4/Nov/2020 11:48

by Alex Garton

Borderlands Borderlands 2 Borderlands 3 Cosplay

It’s a difficult task for any Borderlands cosplayer to truly capture the game’s unique art style. However, one cosplayer has achieved exactly that with her unbelievable recreation of one of the game’s Psychos.

Beginning in 2009, the Borderlands franchise has garnered one of the most passionate and dedicated communities in gaming. From the unique art style to the wacky characters scattered across each of the titles diverse landscapes, Borderlands is a gaming experience that’s difficult to forget.

The game’s Psychos are without a doubt recognized as the face of the Borderlands franchise. These abandoned deranged beings have appeared on every box-art in the series.

It’s safe to say for Borderlands cosplayers, recreating one of the game’s Psychos is a must. However, it’s difficult to find a more accurate recreation of a Psycho than hallogeenlamp’s recent cosplay.

Gearbox Software
The game’s unique art style makes it difficult for cosplayers to recreate the characters.

Borderlands Cosplayer’s Flawless Recreation of a Psycho

Hallogeenlamp’s cosplay is nothing short of flawless in depicting the deranged maniacs of Borderlands 3.

The outstanding recreation took two weeks in total to prepare and design.

hallogeenlamp
Her makeup captures the game’s art style perfectly.

The most impressive aspect of the cosplay is her makeup that mirrors the unique art style showcased throughout the Borderlands series. On top of this, her mask is perfect and captures the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the Psychos.

Hallogeenlamp revealed in the thread that she picked up the mask from a Borderlands Gamescom booth. However, not satisfied with the original design, it took her 20 hours to completely repaint it.

“Painting definitely takes the longest, the mask alone took me about 20 hours to paint.”

hallogeenlamp
That axe looks like it could do some damage

No corners have been cut in the design of this cosplay as even the axe is magnificently detailed. It’s not very often you can look at a cosplayer and say they look like they have been pulled directly out of a game.

There’s no doubt that Hallogeenlamp’s cosplay is flawless from top to bottom and a magnificent tribute to the Borderlands franchise.

League of Legends cosplayer leaves her mark as Spirit Blossom Kindred

Published: 4/Nov/2020 6:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Kindred Cosplay
Riot Games / Instagram: @cata.leyah

Kindred

Cosplayers love dressing up as their favorite League of Legends champions, but one of them has out-done herself and transformed into Spirit Blossom Kindred.

League of Legends boasts a list of many incredible champions, but it’s hard to find one more ethereal and mystical than Kindred, The Eternal Huntress.

Kindred is unique in the sense that it’s comprised of two entities. Lamb is the main one who moves and attacks. Wolf is the secondary one who is involved in some abilities and cannot be targeted by enemies.

In terms of lore, they’re supposed to represent the two essences of death. Lamb claims the lives of those who accept their fate. Wolf, on the other hand, hunts down and crushes those who try to flee.

League of Legends Spirit Blossom Kindred Cosplay
Riot Games
Kindred is a ranged champion most commonly used in the jungle.

Kindred isn’t one of the strongest jungle champions by any stretch of the imagination, but it is one of the coolest. 

The two entities normally look like an imposing figure on the battleground. However, the Spirit Blossom skin turns them into an adorable purple-haired spirit huntress and her pet wolf.

A cosplayer named cata.leyah decided to manifest Spirit Blossom Kindred in the real world, and the end result looks outstanding. “Here is my spirit blossom kindred cosplay,” she said. “I love it soooo much! It’s my fav cosplay until now!”

 

Leah re-created Spirit Bossom Kindred to perfection. The hair, horns, the eyes, and the outfit itself are all on point. It walks the fine line between adorable and fierce.

To make it even more authentic, she included the yellow flower in her hair and the bows as well. It was a nice touch and one that rounds it out to be a complete piece. Leah really knows her League of Legends champions, and it shows.

Leah’s picture has already generated almost two-thousand likes, and the numbers keep on rising. Some people in the comments said it’s the best Spirit Blossom Kindred cosplay they’ve ever seen.

It’s always nice to see fans bring their favorite League champs to life. However, it’s even better when it’s one as awesome and unique as Spirit Blossom Kindred.