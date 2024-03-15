Baldur’s Gate 3 players declare some rare armor too ugly to wear

A Reddit post has Baldur’s Gate 3 players discussing which armor designs they find too unappealing to be worth equipping.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players plenty of ways to customize their characters both in terms of builds and aesthetics.

The massive RPG has plenty of armor, helmets, accessories, and other clothing options, with rarer ones coming with massive benefits that go beyond what tabletop Dungeons & Dragons can reasonably offer.

However, not all of Baldur’s Gate 3’s gear is particularly glamorous, meaning players who care about their character’s appearance may have to make some difficult choices.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players dislike the look of Helldusk and Dark Justiciar armor sets

In a post, Reddit user n0753w asked the BaldursGate3 subreddit “What gear will you not wear due to its aesthetics/looks?” regardless of how strong or useful it is.

For them, it’s the Helldusk armor, which is obtained by defeating Raphael in the House of Hope, calling it “downright creepy.”

Examples of other widely disliked gear designs include the Dark Justiciar helmet, Grymskull Helm, and Ketheric Thorm’s Reaper’s Embrace, particularly on good characters.

Many players seem to generally dislike putting their party in helmets, with one commenter saying “I didn’t spend an hour in character creation for nothing.”

However, there are some exceptions. As one user shared “I think the only ones I keep on are the tiaras cuz everyone looks fabulous in the tiaras.”

Others mentioned putting helmets or hats on characters with horns like Wyll and Karlach for the humor of seeing how the horns clip through the gear.

Fortunately, no matter how ugly an armor set looks, Baldur’s Gate 3 does give you the option to toggle visibility on armor and helmets. This allows you to get all the benefits of the gear while wearing your Camp clothes instead.