Starfield community applauds player’s “beautiful” collage of all 209 creatures

An extremely dedicated Starfield player built a collage comprising photographs of all 209 creatures in the role-playing game.

Starfield’s Settled Systems universe is home to thousands of planets, all of which play host to various types of flora and fauna.

Since the game’s launch, players have explored pretty much every nook and cranny of it, surveying all planets, exploring all narrative possibilities, and more.

But how deeply has the community investigated the creatures that often make these adventures hazardous? One player managed to do the impossible by locating every creature, photographing them, and then building a collage from the results.

Starfield player’s “beautiful” creatures collage wows fans

A total of 209 unique creatures roam the worlds that make up Bethesda’s latest open-world epic. Reddit user blazer380 located every single one of them and took photographs. It was all part of a grander goal, too – one wherein the Redditor designed a collage out of the images.

Upon sharing the final collage edit on Starfield‘s subreddit, the player’s efforts were instantly met with glowing praise. Check out the collage in the post below:

One fellow user responded to the Starfield creatures post saying, “That’s fantastic, kudos for the effort and sharing!” Elsewhere in the thread, another fan said the collage would make for an interesting poster. “That’s beautiful, it would make a great merch poster!”

Another Starfield player called the effort “magic,” specifically praising the work ethic that must’ve gone into cataloging everything.

And someone else claimed the impressive collage showcases a lot of “interesting designs” that may inspire them to find every creature, as well.

Blazer380 later shared a Facebook page that supposedly constitutes the “only place on the internet that has all the creatures photographed and located.” According to the Redditor, the public Facebook group seemed the only way to track their progress without building a new website.

Despite its various problems, Starfield may very well remain afloat for the long haul, thanks in no small part to the efforts of its dedicated community.