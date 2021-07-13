Marvel cosplayer blows away Black Widow fans as flawless Natasha Romanoff

Sawaka, a talented cosplayer from Russia, is getting Marvel fans even more excited for the Black Widow movie with her unbelievable transformation into the titular character, Natasha Romanoff.

It’s been a while since the last feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released. Fans have been patiently waiting for the first movie in the fourth phase, Black Widow, to release, and it finally did on Thursday, July 8.

The film is a prequel of sorts that focuses on Natasha Romanoff between Civil War and Avengers Infinity War, and it’s been well-received by fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

People have been going crazy looking for the latest and greatest Black Widow cosplays. But while there are many incredible ones scattered across social media, it’s hard to find one more striking than Sawaka’s.

Not only is she being praised for looking remarkably similar to Scarlett Johansson, let alone the character. But she also charmed the socks off her 30,000 fans with a realistic take that looks the part.

Read More: WandaVision cosplayer transforms into Scarlet Witch

She nailed everything about the piece, from the hair and clothes to the pose and overall vibe. Heck, even the scenery in the photoshoot is on point, courtesy of the talented ph_richter.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawaka cosplay (@sawakate)

Sawaka describes herself as a “total geek” and is dying to get down to her local cinema and watch it on the big screen. “People might think Scarlett Johansson really is at your cinema!” joked one fan.

It’s not an outrageous claim. She holds a candle to the TikToker going viral over how much she looks like the actress. The only difference is that this incredible cosplay is just another day in the office for Sawaka.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer goes viral as gunslinger Ashe

If you’d like to see some of her other Marvel and anime cosplays, you can find them all on her Instagram profile by clicking here.