Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Cosplayer rages into battle as Eivor

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series, called Valhalla, was only recently released - but that hasn’t stopped cosplayers from already bringing the game’s characters into the real world.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take players back to the Viking Age as Eivor, a warrior who doesn’t exactly fit the traditional, stealthy Assassin mold we've come to know.

Vikings weren't particularly known for the smoke and mirrors tactics that have become a favorite of players in the AC series, so Eivor will be unlike any protagonist that's been featured before - and it's looking like cosplays of the character are shaping up to be the same way.

One of the best takes on the male version of Eivor we've seen comes from 'Taryn_Cosplay' on Instagram, who has basically become our dimension's version of the latest Assassin.

Taryn's hair and beard are a dead ringer for the character, and the tunic is also an exact match down to the fold on the red cloth at his side.

An Assassin's most important tools are the weapons they carry, and this cosplay takes that to heart with perfect recreations of Eivor's two massive Viking axes.

The wristguards are looking ready to carry the signature Hidden Blade, which as we know from Valhalla's devs, Eivor wears on the top of their wrist - another element that makes them different than any other protagonist in the series, so far.

Taryn even threw in the adorable raven sidekick, who we're sure to see more of once we finally get to play the game once it comes out sometime in the 2020 holiday season.

There are still a lot of details to be revealed about the next AC game, but we do know the map will have a feature similar to Red Dead Redemption 2's home bases in the single-player campaign.

More information is sure to be released as we get closer to the end of the year, so stick with Dexerto for all the latest Valhalla info and news as it's released.

Until the game comes out, we'd expect to see more fantastic Viking Assassin cosplay from Taryn as the date draws near, based on his history of awesome Witcher and other video game-focused cosplay on Instagram.