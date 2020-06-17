Kim Possible cosplay brings back iconic childhood crush with chic Shego

Kim Possible’s Shego is one of the most iconic antagonists in cartoon history, and Luminosity Gaming’s content creator, Tori Pareno, has brought the villain back to life.

Although Kim Possible’s last episode aired in 2007, the show continues to live on to this day in our cultural cloud, consistently re-emerging on Halloween with Kim’s trademark cargo pants - and now, in cosplay as Pareno has recreated Shego’s striking look.

Shego was no ordinary villain, but a sassy boss with super powers, a temper and some serious charm. Rocking a tight catsuit, long dark hair (as referenced by Jack Harlow in his 2020 hit, “What’s Poppin’?") and an attitude, it’s no surprise that Shego is one of the most infamous childhood crushes in animated history.

Undertaking some artistic liberties, Pareno has now forced thousands to remember their early infatuations. Shego was hit with a comet as a child, granting her the superpowers of green flames of energy and an appearance with a pale green skin tone.

While fully invoking Shego’s somewhat green skin may have been one way to do things, Pareno decided to embody the look with a green contour against pale makeup—juxtaposed against the sharp contrast of Shego’s black upper lip, sharp, dark eyebrows, and vivid green eyes, the content creator looks every bit as distinct as her inspiration.

As for the rest of Pareno’s ensemble, she locked it down. A master of stealth and subterfuge, Shego’s fit is emblazoned with a dazzle camouflage, much like UK and US warships used to confuse enemies in World War I. Down to the mismatched gloves, Pareno efficiently recreates this puzzled green and black look.

As an added bonus, she even edited in a green flame while maintaining Shego’s signature frowns—probably lighting the flames of nostalgia in hundreds of hearts.

Pareno doesn’t typically partake in cosplay, instead running Twitch streams of games like Oxygen Not Included and Resident Evil 3 or making content for YouTube and TikTok. In fact, she calls this her first official public cosplay ever - likely because she didn’t create the outfit used in August, 2019 when she recreated Emilia from Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu.

While she may have admittedly forgotten to do a TikTok dance for this Shego look, fans will be sure to forgive her for it since the antagonist isn’t really the type to do cute dances for views, anyway.

And it seems that Pareno is intent on doing more, asking fans who she should cosplay next in her Instagram post. So far, Viper from Valorant seems to be the front-runner as another combat-proficient lady with a taste for green clothing.