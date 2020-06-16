One Piece cosplayer sails the high seas as female Roronoa Zoro

A talented One Piece cosplayer has shown off her incredible work with a special female take on one of the anime's most recognizable characters, the bounty hunter turned pirate Roronoa Zoro.

Despite making its debut as a manga all the way back in 1997, One Piece remains one of the most influential Japanese properties ever, with the swashbuckling story of pirate Monkey D. Luffy capturing the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide.

It comes as no surprise then that many choose to cosplay as the characters featured in the series, and Dutch cosplayer sammyscosplay has captured the anime's male characters with incredible female twists, including an awesome rendition of the master swordsman Zoro.

A former bounty hunter himself, Zoro was the first member to join the Straw Hat pirates and is considered as one of the Monster Trio alongside Luffy and Sanji. With a bounty of B320,000,000 on his head, he has the fourth-highest of any of the Straw Hats. A muscular man, Zoro is always seen carrying three swords and has a scar running down his face across his left eye, with his bright green hair transformed by sammyscosplay.

Her attention to detail is evident, wearing the same green and burgundy outfit, and even wrapping a black bandana around her right bicep, just like Zoro does at all times.

One Piece remains one of the best selling mangas, even in 2020. The anime adaption by Toei Animation is still getting new episodes, which is a testament to how popular the pirate story truly is.

Sammyscosplay is clearly a massive fan, previously showing off a female version of the Surgeon of Death Trafalgar Law.