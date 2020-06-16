Apex Legends cosplayer steals hearts as battle royale bad girl Loba

An Apex Legends cosplayer has gone viral for her perfect take on the battle royale’s Season 5 heroine Loba. The model brings just the right amount of swagger and elegance in her cosplay take on the Kings Canyon heart-throb.

Loba is the newest hero to arrive in the Apex Games. Driven by revenge, the Portuguese thief is hunting down the simulacrum assassin that murdered her parents ⁠— Revenant. She joined the battle royale at the start of Season 5.

The Translocating Thief has quickly become a fan favorite for her sassy attitude, as well as her gripping backstory. As she’s risen in popularity, so too have Loba cosplays. Now, this one from Neytiri may just be the best yet.

Apex Legends Loba cosplay breaks hearts

Neytiri based her costume on Loba’s usual ‘fit. The Portuguese heroine wore the tight white corset three-piece during her hunt for Revenant’s original database. She also had it on when she first debuted in the Apex Games.

The Washington-based cosplayer, who streams on Twitch, and who has become famous for her pop-culture costumes over the past few years, shared her incredible version of the Apex Legends warrior on Instagram on June 14.

Neytiri absolutely nailed Loba’s now-iconic look, right down to her bright red eyeliner, and her body-tight corset centerpiece. The American model added Loba’s pigtails, splashed with red on the ends, and her gold choker.

The cosplay was, of course, rounded out with Loba’s iconic staff. A wolf's head sits atop the walking stick to reference her name, which means “wolf” in Portuguese. Neytiri finished the cosplay off with tight white pants, a collarless, narrow-sleeved jacket, and her wrapped combat gloves.

She also added a cheeky comment on how unwieldy the costume would actually be after posting posted her cosplay photos on Instagram: “I don’t know how Loba fights in a corset with six-inch stilettos and coffin nails, but I respect her for it.”

Still trying to learn Loba since her Season 5 debut? Simply inspired to pick up Apex Legends since seeing Neytiri’s Loba cosplay? Make sure you check out our dedicated guide for the Translocating Thief. It should get you off on the right foot.

If you act fast too, you can still pick up a free Twitch Prime variant for the Portuguese thief too. The rare skin, titled “Game Master,” might even make a good next costume for Neytiri to make next time she dips into Apex Legends!